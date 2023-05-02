Horse Racing

Reincarnate Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

David Evans
The 2023 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, and bettors worldwide are placing their wagers on the race’s top contenders. One horse garnering attention is Reincarnate, trained by Tim Yakteen and ridden by experienced jockey John Velazquez. In this article, we will explore Reincarnate’s odds, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and other essential horse racing stats, giving you a comprehensive insight into this potential dark horse.

As bettors scramble to place their wagers on the top contenders for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Reincarnate stands out as an outisder to watch. With a steady draw and excellent pedigree, it’s clear that the horse has potential. However, the real question is whether Reincarnate can translate this potential into a win on race day.

Let’s take a closer look at all things Reincarnate related.

Reincarnate Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Reincarnate’s odds have remained steady since the post position draw, standing at +4000 to win the Kentucky Derby. The horse will break from post 7, which sportsbooks seem to believe is a neutral draw for Reincarnate.

Trainer Tim Yakteen expressed his satisfaction with the draw for both Reincarnate, and his other runner, Practical Move (+800, drawn in 10), stating, “Do I like them? Yes.”

This confidence bodes well for the horse’s chances in the prestigious race. However, having to deal with the rapid Tapit Trice (+600) on its inside in a battle for position could be troublesome.

Also looking to move over quickly will be favorite Forte (+325), who will be coming over from post 15.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +325 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +600 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +800 BetOnline logo
Angel Of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1200 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1400 BetOnline logo
Mage +1600 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2000 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2500 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +5000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +6600 BetOnline logo

Reincarnate Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Looking to keep Reincarnate out of the early carnage will be jockey John Velazquez. According to horse racing database, Equibase, Velazquez’s 2023 statistics include 151 starts, 26 winners, 25 seconds, 20 thirds, with earnings of $3,282,431. His impressive career statistics feature 35,828 starts, 6,497 winners, and earnings of $464,782,597.

Velazquez has seen it all before and crossed the line first in three previous Kentucky Derbies. However, his 2021 win on Medina Spirit was later taken away due to the horse failing a drug test.

That horse was trained by Bob Baffert. He was also the trainer of Reincarnate, but since he is serving a two-year suspension from the Kentucky Derby for Medina Spirit’s failed drug test, has transferred Reincarnate to Tim Yakteen, allowing the horse to be eligible for the 2023 version of the prestigious race.

Yakteen is coming off his most successful year in 2022, and is looking to emulate that success in 2023. A Kentucky Derby winner would be the surefire way to do so.

Horse Reincarnate
Post Position 7
Odds +4000
Points 45
Jockey John Velazquez
Trainer Tim Yakteen
Owner(s) SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan
Breeder Woods Edge Farm, LLC
Pedigree Good Magic – Allanah, by Scat Daddy
Auction Price $775,000

Reincarnate Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Reincarnate is tied for the second-highest auction price in the race, selling for a staggering $775,000. This price is indicative of the horse’s potential and the high expectations placed upon it. However, it has yet to live up to the hype, with less than $350,000 in career earnings.

The horse’s pedigree is impressive, with bloodlines tracing back to Good Magic, Scat Daddy, and Curlin, which probably accounts for its steep auction price.

Reincarnate’s Equibase Speed Figure is tied for sixth place in the race, standing at an impressive 103. This figure suggests that Reincarnate has the potential to be competitive against the favorites, despite its relatively long odds.

With its penchant for being a pacesetter, Reincarnate needs to get out in front early. However, with several pacesetters in this race, the fear is they all go off too quickly and allow one of the closers to come home late with a quick burst. Velazquez’s experience in this race could be critical to keeping Reincarnate on an even footing and not allowing the horse to do too much, too soon.

Career Record 7(2-3-2)
Career Earnings $345,650
Earnings Per Start $49,379
Running Style Pacesetter
Equibase Speed Figure 103

Reincarnate Horse Pedigree

Good Magic (USA)

2015

 Curlin (USA)

2004

 Smart Strike (CAN)

1992

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Classy ‘n Smart (CAN)

1981
Sherriff’s Deputy (USA)

1994

 Deputy Minister (CAN)

1979
Barbarika (USA)

1985
Glinda the Good (USA)

2009

 Hard Spun (USA)

2004

 Danzig (USA)

1977
Turkish Tryst (USA)

1991
Magical Flash (USA)

1990

 Miswaki (USA)

1978
Gils Magic (USA)

1993
Allanah (USA)

2010

 Scat Daddy (USA)

2004

 Johannesburg (USA)

1999

 Hennessy (USA)

1993
Myth (USA)

1993
Love Style (USA)

1999

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Likeable Style (USA)

1990
Star In The Corner (USA)

2003

 Holy Bull (USA)

1991

 Great Above (USA)

1972
Sharon Brown (USA)

1980
Stubborn Star (USA)

1987

 Star Choice (USA)

1979
Corner Table (USA)

1969

Reincarnate Past Performances and Results

It took Reincarnate four times to get off the mark. Not ideal for a horse with a steep auction price. However, since it nabbed its first victory, it has been impressive. Coming home in front at the Grade 3 Sham Stakes and following it up with two thirds in a Grade 2 and Grade 3 is not be sniffed at.

This shows that the talent is there, but can it improve that little bit more, and pull out a shock this Saturday at Churchill Downs?

Track

 Date

Race

Race Type

 Grade Finish

Speed Figure
Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 12 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 3 99
Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 11 Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 3 100
Santa Anita 1/8/2023 8 Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 103
Del Mar 11/25/2022 8 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 95
Santa Anita 11/4/2022 4 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 92
Santa Anita 10/10/2022 10 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 90
Del Mar 9/11/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 2 87

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
