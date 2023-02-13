MLB News and Rumors

Relievers A.J. Puk and Andrew Chafin switch teams

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
A.J. Puk

Two Major League Baseball relief pitchers switched teams on Saturday. They were southpaws A.J. Puk of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Andrew Chafin of Kettering, Ohio. Puk was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Miami Marlins for outfielder J.J. Bleday of Danville, Pennsylvania. Chafin signed a one-year deal worth $6.25 million.

A.J. Puk

Puk has spent the last three seasons with the Oakland Athletics. In 2022, he pitched in 62 games, and had a record of four wins and three losses, with an earned run average of 3.12. Puk had four saves and 20 holds. In 66 1/3 innings, Puk gave up 53 hits, 23 earned runs, seven home runs and 23 walks, to go along with 76 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.15.

Puk’s four saves were the first four saves of his three-year Major League Baseball career in Oakland, which started in 2019. He picked up the saves in a 5-4 Athletics win over the Texas Rangers on July 22, in a 4-2 Athletics win over the Houston Astros on July 27, in an 8-7 Athletics win over the Los Angeles Angels on August 4, and in a 4-1 Athletics win over the New York Yankees on August 28.

Fantastic Start to 2022

Puk had a wonderful start to the season. In his first 14 games, he only gave up one earned run in 18 innings.

Andrew Chafin

Chafin is actually returning to the Diamondbacks after playing his first seven Major League seasons there from 2014 to 2020. Over the last three seasons, Chafin has been on the move frequently. He has also pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Athletics.

In 64 games with the Tigers in 2022, he had a record of two wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.83. Chafin also had three saves and 19 holds. In 57 1/3 inning pitched, Chafin gave up 48 hits, 18 earned runs, five home runs and 19 walks, to go along with 67 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.17.

Topics  
Diamondbacks Marlins MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

Cubs sign pitcher Michael Fulmer and Dodgers sign outfielder David Peralta

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Yu Darvish Will Remain in San Diego For Six More Years
Yu Darvish Will Remain in San Diego For Six More Years
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Feb 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Anthony Misiewicz
Royals trade relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz to the Cardinals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
sleeper miguel cabrera 3 6 23 (1)
Miguel Cabrera Opens ‘23 As Detroit Tigers’ Biggest Sleeper 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Phillies sign second baseman Josh Harrison and Giants sign catcher Roberto Perez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_12389649_168384702_lowres
MLB All-Stars Darren O’Day and Dexter Fowler announce retirement
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2023
MLB News and Rumors
e1508-zack-greinke
Zack Greinke Signs Deal To Spend 20th MLB Season With Royals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top