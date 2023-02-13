Relievers A.J. Puk and Andrew Chafin switch teams

Two Major League Baseball relief pitchers switched teams on Saturday. They were southpaws A.J. Puk of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Andrew Chafin of Kettering, Ohio. Puk was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Miami Marlins for outfielder J.J. Bleday of Danville, Pennsylvania. Chafin signed a one-year deal worth $6.25 million.

A.J. Puk

Puk has spent the last three seasons with the Oakland Athletics. In 2022, he pitched in 62 games, and had a record of four wins and three losses, with an earned run average of 3.12. Puk had four saves and 20 holds. In 66 1/3 innings, Puk gave up 53 hits, 23 earned runs, seven home runs and 23 walks, to go along with 76 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.15.

Puk’s four saves were the first four saves of his three-year Major League Baseball career in Oakland, which started in 2019. He picked up the saves in a 5-4 Athletics win over the Texas Rangers on July 22, in a 4-2 Athletics win over the Houston Astros on July 27, in an 8-7 Athletics win over the Los Angeles Angels on August 4, and in a 4-1 Athletics win over the New York Yankees on August 28.

Fantastic Start to 2022

Puk had a wonderful start to the season. In his first 14 games, he only gave up one earned run in 18 innings.

Andrew Chafin

Chafin is actually returning to the Diamondbacks after playing his first seven Major League seasons there from 2014 to 2020. Over the last three seasons, Chafin has been on the move frequently. He has also pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Athletics.

In 64 games with the Tigers in 2022, he had a record of two wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.83. Chafin also had three saves and 19 holds. In 57 1/3 inning pitched, Chafin gave up 48 hits, 18 earned runs, five home runs and 19 walks, to go along with 67 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.17.