Report: Cleveland Browns QB2 PJ Walker Will Start In Week 8 Game Against Seattle Seahawks

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Cleveland Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot is among the first to report that the Browns plan to rest starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and start QB2 PJ Walker at Seattle on Sunday.

Watson has been plagued with a rotator cuff injury since Week 3, and the Browns have sent mixed messages about his condition and availability in recent weeks that have left fans confused.

The decision to sit Watson is communicated well in advance of the Week 8 game.

In his return to the starting roster in Week 7, he landed on the right shoulder and also left the game to be tested for concussion protocol.

Coach Stefanski indicated that “residual swelling” has occurred which is the rationale for resting Watson.

PJ Walker has been the winning quarterback in both games he played.

The Browns’ outstanding defense and special teams are picking up the slack for an injured offensive roster.

Watch the Browns, led by PJ Walker, take on the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday, October 29 at 4:05 PM EDT.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
