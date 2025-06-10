College Football News and Rumors

Report: Deion Sanders Not With Buffs As He Deals With Health Issue

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Colorado Football Instagram Followers Have Jumped By 1724% Since Deion Sanders Hired

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly home in Texas dealing with an unspecified health issue.  Sanders, 57, canceled a philanthropic speaking engagement on Sunday, June 8 and is not at the Buffs youth summer camps which began on June 2.

Sanders has dealt with serious health issues over the years. Blood clots caused him to lose part of his calf muscle and two toes.  Fans hope that this is not a recurrence.

Deion Sanders Jr. said on a YouTube livestream that is dad is “feeling well” and will soon tell everyone what he is and has been through.  No timetable has been provided for his return to the Buffs.

Sanders was often in the news this spring in the leadup to April’s NFL Draft, and he will begin the Buffs 2025 season without his son Shedeur Sanders who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter who was the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Deion Sanders Has Been Active On Twitter

Coach PRIME has not stepped away from X/Twitter.  He posted an inspirational mantra on Tuesday, June 10 that reads: “Let’s attack today with all we have. Let’s give today everything we got. Let’s not save ourselves for tomorrow knowing tomorrow ain’t promised. Let’s go all out baby. I believe in you & you Believe in what God has bestowed upon u. Let’s go!”  Sanders has been on Twitter nearly every day with a positive message.

On May 25 he tweeted a note to the Buffs football players and staff saying that he loved and missed them. One day before, he tweeted the following:

We wish Coach Prime a speedy recovery and hope he returns to the Buffs soon.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

