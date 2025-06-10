Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly home in Texas dealing with an unspecified health issue. Sanders, 57, canceled a philanthropic speaking engagement on Sunday, June 8 and is not at the Buffs youth summer camps which began on June 2.

Sanders has dealt with serious health issues over the years. Blood clots caused him to lose part of his calf muscle and two toes. Fans hope that this is not a recurrence.

Deion Sanders Jr. said on a YouTube livestream that is dad is “feeling well” and will soon tell everyone what he is and has been through. No timetable has been provided for his return to the Buffs.

Sanders was often in the news this spring in the leadup to April’s NFL Draft, and he will begin the Buffs 2025 season without his son Shedeur Sanders who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter who was the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Deion Sanders Has Been Active On Twitter

Coach PRIME has not stepped away from X/Twitter. He posted an inspirational mantra on Tuesday, June 10 that reads: “Let’s attack today with all we have. Let’s give today everything we got. Let’s not save ourselves for tomorrow knowing tomorrow ain’t promised. Let’s go all out baby. I believe in you & you Believe in what God has bestowed upon u. Let’s go!” Sanders has been on Twitter nearly every day with a positive message.

On May 25 he tweeted a note to the Buffs football players and staff saying that he loved and missed them. One day before, he tweeted the following:

I’m so excited about life! I have no idea what GOD is gonna do next but I do know it will be extraordinary. #CoachPrime Lord I miss our young men & staff. @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 24, 2025

We wish Coach Prime a speedy recovery and hope he returns to the Buffs soon.