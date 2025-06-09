NFL News and Rumors

Report: Ex-Browns RB Nick Chubb To Sign With Texans On Monday

Wendi Oliveros
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24)

The Cleveland Browns most popular player, running back Nick Chubb, is expected to sign a one year deal with the Houston Texans on Monday.  Chubb, a free agent, has dealt with devastating knee and foot injuries in two consecutive seasons.  Provided he passes the physical, he will be a Texan for the 2025 NFL season.

This is a bitter pill to swallow for Browns fans who longed for the franchise to re-sign Chubb, 29. He is the third leading rusher in franchise history behind Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly.  Chubb ends his Browns career with 6,843 rushing yards and was less than 500 yards from overtaking Kelly.

The Legacy of Nick Chubb in Cleveland

Chubb was the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Nick Chubb was the Browns rock, guaranteed to get the loudest cheers, and he never stopped grinding and working to get better.

He spend his offseasons lifting weights in his alma mater, Cedartown High School’s weight room.

Now he heads to Texans, an ironic choice, given the Browns’ ties with the Texans in the massive Deshaun Watson trade in 2022.

When he joined the Browns in 2020, Coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about his impressions of Nick Chubb.  Stefanski said that Chubb was all football all the time, and he loved everything about Nick Chubb, the player and person.

 

 

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors Texans
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
