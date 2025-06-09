The Cleveland Browns most popular player, running back Nick Chubb, is expected to sign a one year deal with the Houston Texans on Monday. Chubb, a free agent, has dealt with devastating knee and foot injuries in two consecutive seasons. Provided he passes the physical, he will be a Texan for the 2025 NFL season.

Sources: #Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the #Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical, sources say. Chubb’s 2024 ended prematurely with an injury, but now he could return for more in Houston. pic.twitter.com/Ogy9MKKVxT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2025

This is a bitter pill to swallow for Browns fans who longed for the franchise to re-sign Chubb, 29. He is the third leading rusher in franchise history behind Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly. Chubb ends his Browns career with 6,843 rushing yards and was less than 500 yards from overtaking Kelly.

Just a reminder that Nick Chubb is only 432 yards away from becoming the second all-time leading rusher in Cleveland Browns history! Let’s bring him back!! pic.twitter.com/a0BosWcrYz — Rod BLuhM #D4L (@CLERodB) March 17, 2025

The Legacy of Nick Chubb in Cleveland

Chubb was the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Nick Chubb was the Browns rock, guaranteed to get the loudest cheers, and he never stopped grinding and working to get better.

He spend his offseasons lifting weights in his alma mater, Cedartown High School’s weight room.

Nick Chubb was the #Browns Dawg Pound Captain for TNF, getting the crowd fired up at kickoff. It did the same for his teammates—who didn’t know he was going to smash the guitar. “With him being there it meant even more.” “We knew the Bat was here so we had to handle business.” pic.twitter.com/FmdQNGbEgd — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 29, 2023

Now he heads to Texans, an ironic choice, given the Browns’ ties with the Texans in the massive Deshaun Watson trade in 2022.

When he joined the Browns in 2020, Coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about his impressions of Nick Chubb. Stefanski said that Chubb was all football all the time, and he loved everything about Nick Chubb, the player and person.