Report: Indianapolis Colts Will Be Without QB Anthony Richardson For At Least 4 Weeks

Wendi Oliveros
WATCH: Colts' Rookie Anthony Richardson Launches 60-Yard Jump Pass With Ease

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will be out for at least four weeks with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Richardson made some big plays before getting injured and leaving the game in the Colts’ Week 5 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are 3-2 on the season and will look to veteran backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to take the reins.

They are tied with the Jaguars for first place in the AFC South, with Houston and Tennessee behind them at 2-3.

The Colts have five games before their bye against Jacksonville, Cleveland, New Orleans, Carolina, and New England.

It is unfortunate that Richardson is going out just as running back Jonathan Taylor is returning to the active roster especially with a big game against Jacksonville coming up next Sunday.

Watch the visiting Colts take on the Jaguars on CBS on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM.

Colts NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
