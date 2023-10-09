NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will be out for at least four weeks with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Sources: #Colts starting QB Anthony Richardson received an initial diagnosis of a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, which would mean he’d miss a month or more. He has an MRI this morning to confirm. Either way, it’s likely Gardner Minshew next week and moving forward. pic.twitter.com/27Z04eGlJL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

Richardson made some big plays before getting injured and leaving the game in the Colts’ Week 5 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are 3-2 on the season and will look to veteran backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to take the reins.

They are tied with the Jaguars for first place in the AFC South, with Houston and Tennessee behind them at 2-3.

The Colts have five games before their bye against Jacksonville, Cleveland, New Orleans, Carolina, and New England.

It is unfortunate that Richardson is going out just as running back Jonathan Taylor is returning to the active roster especially with a big game against Jacksonville coming up next Sunday.

Watch the visiting Colts take on the Jaguars on CBS on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM.

