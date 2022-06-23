REPORT- NBA Draft Odds Taken Off The Board at Top Sportsbooks

Paolo Banchero has been a hot topic of conversation among NBA executives this week, and apparently, he’s also drawn the interest of fans betting on the 2022 NBA Draft.

Banchero saw his NBA Draft odds move from +900 to +200 leading up to the draft and became the odds on betting favorite this morning at the top offshore sportsbooks. The wild odds movement caused the sportsbooks to remove NBA Draft betting odds for the number 1 pick.

Will the odds movement be a precursor to some big surprises on NBA Draft night?

Let’s take a deeper dive into the NBA Draft 2022 odds movement below.

NBA Draft Odds Movement Forces Sportsbooks To Stop Taking Bets

Ahead of today’s NBA Draft, Banchero saw a massive influx of wagers to be the No. 1 overall selection at the top online sportsbooks.

Just a week ago, Jabari Smith Jr. was a -200 favorite to be the number 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but the betting odds started to shift leading up to the draft. Banchero leapfrogged Chet Holmgren in the odds to go No. 1 overall, moving from +900 to +200 over the last week.

However, things got even crazier on Thursday morning, as Banchero ended up as the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Before taking the NBA Draft 2022 odds off of the board, Banchero found himself as a -200 betting favorite to be selected first overall.

Paolo Banchero is now the odds-on favorite to be the top pick in NBA Draft. Jabari Smith had been the favorite for weeks, listed at -275 late Wednesday. Banchero began the week as long as 10-1. Odds to be No. 1 pick via @CaesarsSports:

Banchero -200

Smith +150

Holmgren +1,000 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 23, 2022

As of now, basketball fans can no longer bet on any props for the top-three picks in the NBA Draft, but there might be another reason for that, as conflicting reports have surfaced that the top three teams have already decided on their selections.

Top 3 NBA Draft Picks Reportedly Set In Stone

After watching Banchero move from +900 to -200 odds over the last week, the best online sportsbooks have removed betting markets for several NBA Draft props, including the number 1 overall pick.

As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

While the wild odds movement could have been a sign of insider trading, conflicting reports have since surfaced that the top-three picks have already been set in stone.

Unfortunately, bettors backing Banchero to go first overall might be a little disappointed.

Leading NBA analysts have since reported that Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. will be drafted by the Orlando Magic with the first overall pick while Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren will be picked second by the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving Banchero to be selected third by the Houston Rockets.

Will Paolo Banchero Go Number 1 Overall?

While it seems like a foregone conclusion that Smith Jr. will go number 1 overall, bettors still seem to disagree.

NBA No. 1 pick timeline: 10:30 p.m., Weds: Banchero +425 to go No. 1 @PointsBetUSA 1:45 a.m., Thurs: Banchero becomes -140 fav 8 a.m.: Banchero -230 8:41 a.m.: @wojespn tweets Smith to Orl “increasingly firm." Books halt betting. 11 a.m.: Banchero reopens +300. Now +240 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 23, 2022

Some top sportsbooks have reopened their NBA Draft betting odds for the number 1 overall pick and money has continued to pour in on the Duke star.

Banchero opened at +300 and has since moved down to +240 ahead of the NBA Draft.