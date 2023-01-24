Report: Packers Will Only Trade Aaron Rodgers To An AFC Team

The Green Bay Packers are expected to undergo some major changes during the offseason, none bigger than moving on from franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, it seems the Packers’ front office doesn’t want to see Rodgers on a yearly basis.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay will only entertain trading Rodgers to an AFC team.

Considering Rodgers’ competitive nature, it might turn out to be a smart move by the Packers’ front office.

Read on to learn more about a potential Aaron Rodgers trade and the potential return he could bring back for the Packers in a potential deal.

Packers Not Willing To Trade Rodgers To An NFC Team

Rodgers has been contemplating his NFL future for the better part of the past two seasons, but this time, the Packers might be the ones making the decision for him.

The Packers will reportedly listen to offers for their franchise quarterback in the offseason, but don’t expect Green Bay to trade him to a nearby rival. In fact, Green Bay’s preference seems to send Rodgers out of the NFC Conference entirely.

“If they do go ahead and trade him, it would be to the AFC,” Schefter told ESPN.

Among AFC teams, the top suitors for a potential Rodgers deal include the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts.

What Will Rodgers Be Worth On The Open Market?

Rodgers is still owed $110 million in guaranteed money, including $60 million next season, so it’s hard to imagine the signal-caller would call it quits after signing an extension last offseason.

Instead, he will likely opt in to his player option and force Green Bay to trade him on the open market.

While the Packers won’t have much leverage in a deal, Rodgers is still expected to bring back a sizable return of picks and players.

A four-time NFL MVP, the price to acquire Rodgers could be “astronomical”, according to NFL expert Ian Rappoport.

Rappoport expects the deal to include at least one first-round pick, along with a package of players to match Rodgers’ $60 million salary.

“Because of the way his contract is structured, a trade is possible. You could do it financially,” Rappoport explained on the Pat McAfee Show.

“You could come up with compensation. I think Green Bay likes what they have in Jordan Love. So, if they got the right package, I think they could do a deal – it would be $60 million for one season, somebody would pay him. That is what he’s on the books for, cash, next year.”