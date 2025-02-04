In the wake of the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, more and more reports are coming out about what may have transpired behind closed doors. One report suggest that tensions arose when Anthony Davis made public comments urging the Los Angeles Lakers front office to upgrade the roster. Davis had wanted the team to trade for a center which would allow him to play mainly at the power forward position, the one spot he prefers to operate at on the floor. Sam Amick of the Athletic reported that the Lakers grew frustrated with both Davis and LeBron James expressing demands to make a trade.

“Team sources say the public complaints caused serious frustration all the way to the top of the Lakers franchise. What’s more, there was little confidence that the sort of moves James and Davis wanted were possible on the open market,” Amick noted. “But when the moves they wanted wouldn’t come, or when the trades that were made wouldn’t lead to the championship-contender status they all wanted so badly, the tension would rise on both sides of the Lakers ledger. And all this time later, with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss clearly growing tired of this disgruntled dance and the chance of a basketball lifetime presented by a Dallas Mavericks team that was quietly desperate to move on from Luka Doncic, this move was made that was as monumental as any we’ve seen in decades,” Amick continued.

Davis will now help man the Dallas Mavericks frontcourt and be the main defensive anchor for them.

Tensions Arose Between Anthony Davis and Lakers Front Office After Public Comments

Anthony Davis’ Season So Far

Despite nagging injuries, the nine-time All-Star is having a solid season. So far, Davis is authoring averages of 25.7 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game. On top of that, the one-time champion is also tallying a field goal percentage of 52.8 percent, an offensive rating of 120, and a defensive rating of 108.

Davis also possesses a player efficiency rating of 27.3, a true shooting percentage of 60.1 percent, and a defensive box plus/minus rating of +1.2. He is also averaging a defensive win-share total of 2.4, a block percentage of 5.7 percent, a total rebounding percentage of 19.7 percent, and a value over replacement player rating of 2.8. All in all, Anthony Davis should be able to fit in Dallas’ frontcourt. He may not be Luka Doncic, but the Mavericks at least got a proven defensive anchor in the deal. One of the few silver linings for Mavericks fans.