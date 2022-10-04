MMA

REPORT: UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Detained in Russia

Author image
Gia Nguyen
2 min read
UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev was detained in Russia on his way to visit his native country of Chechnya.

Chimaev reportedly had his passport confiscated in St.Petersburg, Russia, where they’ve been enlisting soldiers for the war in Ukraine. While Chimaev was looking to head to Chechnya to visit family, he was no longer allowed to leave the country.

Chimaev was born in Chechnya but moved to Sweden at 19 before becoming one of the world’s best UFC welterweight fighters.

Before attending a film premiere in Brazil later this week, Chimaev’s passport was confiscated in Russia.

Currently, Chimaev’s team is trying to work with the Swedish government to help bring him back.

Questions Arise Amid Conflicting Reports Around Chimaev Passport

According to the latest reports, Chimaev’s manager Majdi Shammas stated that the UFC star’s passport has not been revoked.

While Shammas confirmed that Chimaev is in Russia, there are “no problems” or travel restrictions associated with his fighter.

Chimaev is scheduled to appear in Brazil for the film premiere of O Belta Preta – A Verdadeira História de Fernando Tererê.

Could Chimaev Move Up To Middleweight?

While Chimaev is fresh off his win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 last month, he lost his opportunity to headline the match against Nate Diaz after failing to make weight.

After missing weight by seven and half pounds, Chimaev may have to wait longer for another chance at Nate Diaz.

However, he dominated Holland by submission in the opening round without absorbing a single strike, which may have been enough to move him up a weight class.

According to Dana White, Chimaev’s future at 170-pound division seems uncertain and it would “make sense” that the UFC star moves up to the middleweight division.

Daniel Cornier also revealed that he was told by Chimaev’s coach that the Chechen fighter’s next bout will indeed by at middleweight.

With a move up in weight class seemingly inevitable, could Chimaev challenge Israel Adesayna for the middleweight title in 2023?

