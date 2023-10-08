The Houston Astros, the defending World Series Champions, were the only team with a first round bye and nearly a week off to win Game 1 of their MLB divisional series, thus reviving the infamous debate of what is better, rest or rust.

Here is a recap of Saturday’s Game 1s.

American League

1. Orioles Lose To Rangers

After a one-hour rain delay that pushed back the start of the game, the Orioles, known for winning one-run games, had a chance in the 9th inning but could not make it happen.

They fell to Texas by the score of 3-2.

Clutch defense and a solo homer from Josh Jung helped the @Rangers get an ALDS Game 1 victory over the Orioles Jung spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about his performance & how special it was to play third base in Camden Yards pic.twitter.com/nOWs5ojhqz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2023

2. Astros Beat Twins

The Houston Astros ousted the Minnesota Twins by the score of 6-4.

Astros beat the Twins in Game 1 of the ALDS José Abreu RBI single in the 5th He spoke with our @juliamorales after the WIN@astros I #Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/mHeNWoolph — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) October 8, 2023

National League

1. Braves Lose To Fighting Phillies

The Phillies have confidence, and that could make things precarious for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves were blanked by the Phillies 3-0 in Game 1.

Bryce Harper with the big HR puts the Phillies up 2-0 🔥🔥 His 45th HR against the Braves, the most against any opponent in his career 6 HRs vs Braves this year

pic.twitter.com/C67KQ5BHMD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 7, 2023

2. Dodgers Lose To Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks tallied 11 runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers to win 11-2.

Whereas solid pitching was the theme of the other Saturday games, that was not the case in this one.

Two things not on my Bingo card: The Braves being shut out, and the Dodgers being absolutely embarrassed. No big surprises in the AL games. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/WemBpSFkFx — Cardinals Dude (@Turn2Dude) October 8, 2023

Game 2s Spread Out On Sunday And Monday

The Game 2s are not on the same day.

The ALDS continues on Sunday with Texas at Baltimore at 4 PM EDT on FS1 and Minnesota at Houston at 8 PM EDT on FS1.

The NLDS resumes on Monday with Philadelphia at Atlanta at 6:00 PM EDT on TBS and Arizona at Los Angeles (Dodgers) at 9:00 PM EDT on TBS.

