MLB News and Rumors

Rest Wins Over Rust In MLB Division Series Game 1s, Preview Of Game 2 Schedules

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Houston Astros

The Houston Astros, the defending World Series Champions, were the only team with a first round bye and nearly a week off to win Game 1 of their MLB divisional series, thus reviving the infamous debate of what is better, rest or rust.

Here is a recap of Saturday’s Game 1s.

American League 

1. Orioles Lose To Rangers

After a one-hour rain delay that pushed back the start of the game, the Orioles, known for winning one-run games, had a chance in the 9th inning but could not make it happen.

They fell to Texas by the score of 3-2.

2. Astros Beat Twins

The Houston Astros ousted the Minnesota Twins by the score of 6-4.

National League

1. Braves Lose To Fighting Phillies

The Phillies have confidence, and that could make things precarious for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves were blanked by the Phillies 3-0 in Game 1.

2. Dodgers Lose To Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks tallied 11 runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers to win 11-2.

Whereas solid pitching was the theme of the other Saturday games, that was not the case in this one.

Game 2s Spread Out On Sunday And Monday

The Game 2s are not on the same day.

The ALDS continues on Sunday with Texas at Baltimore at 4 PM EDT on FS1 and Minnesota at Houston at 8 PM EDT on FS1.

The NLDS resumes on Monday with Philadelphia at Atlanta at 6:00 PM EDT on TBS and Arizona at Los Angeles (Dodgers) at 9:00 PM EDT on TBS.

MLB Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League

Sandy Alcantara and Kyle Wright to miss 2024 season with surgeries

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  16h
MLB News and Rumors
Ross Atkins
Twitter reacts to Blue Jays not firing Ross Atkins and John Schneider
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Who are the top 10 Milwaukee Brewers home run hitters ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 6 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Baltimore Orioles
A Baltimore Bar Offers Special Promotion For Texas Rangers Players
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 5 2023
MLB News and Rumors
balls-baseball-close-up-1308713
October Baseball: MLB Releases Saturday Game 1 Schedule For ALDS And NLDS
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 5 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays
Poor attendance major storyline in Rangers/Rays series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 5 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Felix Bautista
Orioles closer Felix Bautista to have Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top