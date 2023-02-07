NFL News and Rumors

Retired NFL Star J.J. Watt Climbs Camelback Mountain

Wendi Oliveros
J.J. Watt

33-year-old retired NFL superstar J.J. Watt is not sitting at home and resting on his athletic laurels.

He is pursuing different challenges including hiking Camelback Mountain in Phoenix.

Using the hashtag “#HikingIsNotBigManFriendly”, the 6’5″ 288-pound future Hall of Famer gives us a hint that it was not an easy task.

It is not cliche to say that Watt is scaling new heights in his post-football life.

Camelback Mountain is 2,706 feet high, and Watt commemorated the accomplishment by taking a photo of himself on the Cholla Trail at the 1,350 foot elevation mark.

Watt is not wrong about seeing many people hiking Camelback along the Cholla Trail.

The Cholla Trail, known as one of the most popular hiking trails in Phoenix, reopened in Fall 2022 after a 2 1/2-year closure for construction and safety improvements.

 

Last Week, Watt Congratulated Fellow Retiree Tom Brady

There is no doubt that Watt will celebrate an August 2028 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio along with Tom Brady who retired just last week.

Watt acknowledged Brady’s retirement by calling him the “Greatest of All Time…No question, no debate.”

He then added:

“The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”

For both Watt and Brady, the question will be what team will they represent in Canton.

Brady will choose between New England and Tampa Bay, and Watt will choose between Houston and Arizona.

 

On Monday, Watt Congratulated A.J. Green On His Retirement

Watt is becoming the welcome wagon for retired football players.

On Monday, he congratulated fellow 2011 draftee A.J. Green after he announced his retirement.

Green was Watt’s teammate in Arizona for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Will Watt Stay In Football?

No one really knows what Watt’s future plans are.

He is a brand new father so spending time with his wife and baby is a priority.

Will he leave the game of football behind entirely?

It remains to be seen.

We do know that he is quite excited about his former team, the Houston Texans, hiring his former Texans teammate DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach.

 

Arizona Cardinals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
