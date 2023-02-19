NBA News and Rumors

Revisiting The 2016 NBA Dunk Contest

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read

Tonight is contest night for the NBA All-Star weekend, highlighted by the Kia Skills Challenge, the 3-point competition, and the NBA Dunk Contest. In honor of tonight’s dunk contest, let’s revisit one of the most incredible dunk contests of all time, the 2016 NBA Dunk Contest.

Some Of The Top Dunk Contests Of All-Time

Basketball fans of all ages have their favorite Dunk Contest etched in their memory as a defining moment of their fandom. Whether it was a contest they saw live or something they’ve watched the highlights of on Youtube, Dunk Contests hold a special place in our hearts.

For many fans, including the legendary Dominique Wilkins himself, the 1988 showdown between him and Michael Jordan stands as the absolute pinnacle of the event. Wilkins and Jordan traded some of the most iconic dunks of all time as ‘Nique and MJ’s gravity-defying moves left fans speechless and cemented their status as two of the greatest dunkers of all time. Even years later, their epic showdown inspires and captivates basketball fans worldwide.

For others, the Dunk Contests of the 2000s hold a special place in their heart, as they witnessed Vince Carter’s electrifying performance that revolutionized the event. At a time when the contest was losing its luster, Carter injected new life into it with his spectacular array of dunks that left the crowd in awe. He captured the imagination of fans and inspired a new generation of dunkers to take the contest to new heights.

Some fans also reminisce about the Dunk Contests featuring Dwight Howard and Gerald Green. Howard’s larger-than-life personality and incredible athleticism were on full display when he donned the Superman cape and leaped to such heights that he had to throw the ball down into the hoop.

Meanwhile, Green’s daring and inventive dunks, like blowing out a birthday candle on the rim, left fans wondering what he would come up with next. These unforgettable moments inspire basketball fans and ensure that the Dunk Contest remains a beloved part of All-Star Weekend.

Aaron Gordon vs Zach Lavine

This championship round has to be considered just about the best-to-best matchup as far as dunk execution, difficulty, and pure excitement goes. Seemingly every dunk upped the previous dunk and it was an all-out battle. The finals started with a perfect 50 from both dunkers starting with an absurd dunk from Aaron Gordon involving the Orlando Magic mascot.

Lavine answered with an absurd 36o straight-arm dunk. Another 50. Then Gordon answers that with a perfect 50, followed by another 50 from Lavine. The execution was absurd. This is a dunk contest worth visiting to get you ready for tonight’s edition of the dunk contest.

2016 NBA Dunk Contest Finals Highlights

Topics  
Featured Story NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors

Revisiting The 2016 NBA Dunk Contest

Author image Colin Lynch  •  22min
NBA News and Rumors
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. dunks in a game.
NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NBA News and Rumors
Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers grabs the ball.
NBA 3-Point Contest 2023: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NBA News and Rumors
Giannis and LeBron at the All-Star Game.
2023 NBA-All Star Game: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NBA News and Rumors
Dwyane Wade at NBA All Star weekend.
Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki Among Finalists For Basketball Hall Of Fame
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NBA News and Rumors
WATCH: DK Metcalf Throws Down Huge Dunk In NBA Celebrity Game
WATCH: DK Metcalf Throws Down Huge Dunk In NBA Celebrity Game
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NBA News and Rumors
Jalen Rose
NBA Twitter Reacts To Jalen Rose Comments On Haircut Costs
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top