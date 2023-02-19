Revisiting The 2016 NBA Dunk Contest

Tonight is contest night for the NBA All-Star weekend, highlighted by the Kia Skills Challenge, the 3-point competition, and the NBA Dunk Contest. In honor of tonight’s dunk contest, let’s revisit one of the most incredible dunk contests of all time, the 2016 NBA Dunk Contest.

Some Of The Top Dunk Contests Of All-Time

Basketball fans of all ages have their favorite Dunk Contest etched in their memory as a defining moment of their fandom. Whether it was a contest they saw live or something they’ve watched the highlights of on Youtube, Dunk Contests hold a special place in our hearts.

For many fans, including the legendary Dominique Wilkins himself, the 1988 showdown between him and Michael Jordan stands as the absolute pinnacle of the event. Wilkins and Jordan traded some of the most iconic dunks of all time as ‘Nique and MJ’s gravity-defying moves left fans speechless and cemented their status as two of the greatest dunkers of all time. Even years later, their epic showdown inspires and captivates basketball fans worldwide.

For others, the Dunk Contests of the 2000s hold a special place in their heart, as they witnessed Vince Carter’s electrifying performance that revolutionized the event. At a time when the contest was losing its luster, Carter injected new life into it with his spectacular array of dunks that left the crowd in awe. He captured the imagination of fans and inspired a new generation of dunkers to take the contest to new heights.

Some fans also reminisce about the Dunk Contests featuring Dwight Howard and Gerald Green. Howard’s larger-than-life personality and incredible athleticism were on full display when he donned the Superman cape and leaped to such heights that he had to throw the ball down into the hoop.

Meanwhile, Green’s daring and inventive dunks, like blowing out a birthday candle on the rim, left fans wondering what he would come up with next. These unforgettable moments inspire basketball fans and ensure that the Dunk Contest remains a beloved part of All-Star Weekend.

Aaron Gordon vs Zach Lavine

This championship round has to be considered just about the best-to-best matchup as far as dunk execution, difficulty, and pure excitement goes. Seemingly every dunk upped the previous dunk and it was an all-out battle. The finals started with a perfect 50 from both dunkers starting with an absurd dunk from Aaron Gordon involving the Orlando Magic mascot.

Lavine answered with an absurd 36o straight-arm dunk. Another 50. Then Gordon answers that with a perfect 50, followed by another 50 from Lavine. The execution was absurd. This is a dunk contest worth visiting to get you ready for tonight’s edition of the dunk contest.

2016 NBA Dunk Contest Finals Highlights