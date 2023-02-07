Rich History of Arizona Super Bowls

If this years NFL championship game is as good as previous one’s have been in Arizona, the fans are in for a treat.

This will mark the fourth time the state of Arizona has hosted the Super Bowl. SB 57 will be the third Super Bowl played at State Farm Stadium, which opened in 2006 and is home to the Arizona Cardinals.

Super Bowl XXX: January 28, 1996

Arizona hosted its first SB in 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Cornerback Larry Brown had two interceptions of Neil O’Donnell to help the Cowboys to tie the San Francisco 49ers for most NFL titles at five. Dallas was favored by -13.5 in the game, with the total at 51. It was the final Super Bowl game to be played at a college stadium. Barry Switzer became the second head coach to win both an NFL title and college football national crown. Jimmy Johnson (Dallas and Miami) was the first and Pete Carroll (Seattle and USC) is the last.

Super Bowl XLII: Feb. 3, 2008

This is one that got away for the New England Patriots. The New York Giants ended the Pats run at perfection with a narrow 17-14 win at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots were 12-point favorites after becoming the first team to complete a perfect regular season since the 1972 Dolphins. In the final 2:39 of the game, the Giants went from their own 17 to the winning TD, a 13 yard Eli Manning to Plaxico Burris score. The drive will forever be remembered for David Tyree’s famous 3rd down “Helmet Catch” a leaping one-handed grab. It covered 32-yard’s and resulted in a crucial first down conversion.

Super Bowl XLIX: Feb. 1, 2015

The Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24, with Malcolm Butler’s game-winning interception of Russell Wilson at State Farm Stadium with under a minute to play. Tom Brady had a record 37 completions to earn his third MVP award. It was the most watched television program in U.S. history (120.8 million viewers) with everyone still wondering why Pete Carroll chose to run instead of giving the ball to Marshawn Lynch. . The line closed as a pick.