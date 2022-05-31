Rich Strike Odds For The Belmont Stakes | Odds On Rich Strike

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Rich Strike To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 7/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Bet Now

Rich Strike is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already won the coveted Kentucky Derby in May at Churchill Downs at huge 80/1 odds. This Eric Reed trained colt has won two of it’s eight starts, winning last time out in the 147th Run for the Roses so he, once again, is set to be a popular choice ahead of the Belmont Park race on Saturday 11th June. You can back Rich Strike with BetOnline @ 7/1 by clicking the link above.

Rich Strike Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Eric Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

Draw: TBC

Runs: 8

Wins: 2

Did You Know? 8 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had raced between 5-7 times before

Rich Strike Key Belmont Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Rich Strike to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes

10/10 – Yet to race over 1m4f

10/10 – US bred

9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times

8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter

7/10 – Drawn in stalls 8 or lower

7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

6/10 – Placed in the top three last time out

5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

4/10 – Won last time out

2/10 – Won the Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby earlier that season

Can Rich Strike Be The Belmont Stakes Winner?

The Eric Reed-trained RICH STRIKE won emphatically on his last outing in the Kentucky Derby and is looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday 11th June.

In the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike absolutely romped home, coming from nearly last to breeze past his competitors and beat Epicenter to the winning post at a massive price of 80/1. This was just his second win in eight starts, but he showed that he is most definitely a talented colt and one to watch out for here as he contests the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

As you can see from the trends above, he’s got a fair bit going for him again – including having won between 2-5 times and having raced in the last 5 weeks. He’s also won on his last outing, which was in the 147th Run for the Roses in May, as previously mentioned. This is yet another trend which may back up the case of Rich Strike winning the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Rich Strike’s trainer – Eric Reed – has won multiple Graded Stakes over the years, but none as big and important as the Kentucky Derby in May with his 80/ shot – Rich Strike. Rich Strike is the second biggest longshot to have won the Kentucky Derby after Donerail (91/1) in 1913.

This will be Rich Strike’s first run at Belmont Park, which might be seen as a small negative with four of the last 10 Belmont Park winners having experience at the track in the past.

Those looking to take on Rich Strike might look to the fact that he hasn’t raced any further than 1m1f, meaning the step up in trip is a slight unknown. But his recent winning profile profile makes him a leading player again here and with over a month to have recovered from that recent Kentucky Derby success, as well as having Sonny Leon in the saddle, he’s sure to have his supporters.

Note: Odds are subject to change

