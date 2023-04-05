CBS golf expert Rick Gehman is sharing his expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Masters. Gehman is known for his data-driven analysis and insightful commentary, making his picks valuable for those looking to wager on the prestigious golf tournament. This year, Gehman has his eyes on Scottie Scheffler and former champion Danny Willett. Let’s delve into Rick Gehman’s Masters picks and predictions.

Gehman has made his picks for the 2023 Masters, focusing on Scottie Scheffler and Danny Willett as his top choices. He provides a data-backed rationale for his selections, emphasizing the importance of elite tee-to-green play at Augusta National.

Best Golf Betting Sites For Masters 2023

Rick Gehman Expert Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Masters

Gehman has shared his thoughts on the 2023 Masters, and his picks are Scottie Scheffler (+775) and Danny Willett (+22500).

Check out a full breakdown of Rick Gehman’s expert picks, predictions, and top contenders for the 2023 Masters below:

Scottie Scheffler (+500) is the most bet on player to win The Masters. Will he repeat? pic.twitter.com/nsm0fl1B1M — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 5, 2023

Gehman believes that Augusta National will require elite tee-to-green play en route to victory this week.

He stated, “There are two golfers who are head and shoulders above the field in that category. Over the past 100 rounds, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the only two golfers gaining 1.5 strokes per round from tee-to-tee, per the RickRunGood.com golf database. They are gaining 2.08 and 2.03 respectively, putting a massive gap between them and the rest of the field.”

He also noted that “Scheffler hasn’t finished outside the top 15 since October, and he possesses all the skills (both physical and mental) to win the Masters.” His recent form and strong tee-to-green play make him a prime candidate for the coveted green jacket.

Gehman’s longshot pick for the Masters is Danny Willett, the 2016 champion. Gehman mentioned, “The 2016 champion is flying under the radar and playing tidy golf. He’s made five consecutive cuts and is boasting a well-rounded game in the process. The highlights include a T-18 at Riviera and T-27 at The Players Championship.”

He added that Willett will “look to improve on a 12th-place finish at the Masters from last year, and his game looks the best it has in quite some time.” With his game in top form and a history of success at Augusta National, Willett could be a surprise contender for the green jacket this year at massive odds.

Golf Betting Guides 2023