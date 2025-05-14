NHL News and Rumors

Rick Tocchet Is Named New Philadelphia Flyers Coach

Wendi Oliveros
Rick Tocchet is coming home to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tocchet, 61, was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round at 121st overall in the 1983 NHL Draft.

He played for the Flyers from 1984-1992 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins.  Tocchet switched teams several times after that, but ended his playing career with three more seasons in Philadelphia from 1999-2002,

Tocchet joined the coaching ranks immediately after his playing days.  He was an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche from 2002-2003. He has coached in various capacities throughout the years with his most recent stint with the Vancouver Canucks concluding after the 2024-2025 season.

In his brief intervals away from coaching, he was a TNT NHL analyst.

Rick Tocchet’s Coaching Record

Tocchet has 286 career wins, 108 came in Vancouver.  He accepts the Flyers job almost a year to the day (May 22, 2024) after winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL Coach of the Year in 2024.

Rick Tocchet is a native of Ontario, Canada, but given his extensive NHL playing and coaching experience, he will quickly make the adjustment to life as the Flyers’ head coach.

Tocchet will become the 25th head coach in Flyers’ franchise history, which began in 1966. Flyers head coaches historically have had short tenures, with the exception being Fred Shero, who coached the Flyers for 554 games from June 1971 to May 1978.

He takes over a Flyers team that finished 33-39-10 in the 2024-2025 season and in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

Tocchet is a charismatic and fiery personality who understands hockey from every perspective: player, coach, and media.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
