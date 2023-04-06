Golf News and Rumors

RickRunGood Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Gia Nguyen
RickRunGood Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

RickRunGood has just unveiled his picks for the 2023 Masters tournament, featuring outright favorites, sleepers, and top-10 finish predictions. Check out his Masters picks below.

For avid golf enthusiasts, RickRunGood is a familiar name, led by none other than Rick Gehman. Using cutting-edge golf data tools and visualizations, the platform provides in-depth analysis and coverage of every golf round and tournament.

Among Rick’s top picks for the upcoming Masters, Scottie Scheffler is the outright winner, Danny Willet is the dark horse, and Justin Rose is predicted to finish in the top-10.”

Below, we’ve compiled the Masters 2023 picks from RickRunGood.

RickRunGood’s Masters Picks and Predictions

Here are data scientist’s RickRunGood Masters picks and predictions which include Scheffler (+775), Willett (+22500), and Rose (+3500)

Scottie Scheffler (+775)

According to the RickRunGood database, Scottie Scheffler is the top pick to win the Masters tournament this weekend. If he succeeds, he will become part of an elite group of three golfers who have ever pulled off a back-to-back championship (Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods).

Currently the world’s No.1 golfer, Scheffler has consistently demonstrated his exceptional skills. Over the last 100 rounds, he has gained an average of 2.08 strokes per round from tee to green, which RickRunGood considers one of the most critical stats for this weekend’s competition.

Scheffler has been a consistent performer since October, never placing outside the top 15, and he has already won two elevated PGA Tour events this season. He possesses all the necessary skills, including the mental fortitude required to win the Masters with everything on the line.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler (+775)

Danny Willett (+22500)

Despite playing some excellent golf recently, Danny Willett has been flying under the radar. The 2016 Masters Champion has made five consecutive cuts, showcasing a well-rounded game. Against a formidable field, Willett finished T18 at the Genesis Invitational, T34 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and T27 at the Players Championship.

Although he finished T12 last year, he aims to improve his performance this time around. His game looks sharp, and even though he ranks 40th in the field for shots gained total, he is third in scrambling and fifth in approaches over 200 yards.

Bet on Danny Willett (+22500)

Justin Rose Top-10 Finish (+3500)

According to RickRunGood, Justin Rose has shown steady progress and made tangible gains in 2023.

Rose has elevated his game to a new level, moving beyond his previous reliance on his short game. Over his last six starts, he has gained strokes on approach, winning the Pebble Beach and achieving a T-6 at The Players.

In addition to his improved distance, Rose has a superb track record at Augusta National. In 13 appearances, he has finished in the top 25 eleven times. He stands a good chance of competing among the best once again this weekend.

Bet on ustin Rose Top-10 Finish (+3500)

