Rihanna Has Created 39 Versions Of Sunday’s Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Wendi Oliveros
At a Thursday afternoon Super Bowl press conference, halftime performer Rihanna admitted that preparing for this show has been a challenge.

So challenging that she says there are 39 versions of the halftime show running through her head.

It has been all-encompassing and caused the nine-time Grammy winner to lose track of time which meant she forgot about Valentine’s Day and has not planned how she will spend her 35th birthday on February 20.

She acknowledges that condensing her 17-year recording career into a 13-minute show is difficult.

It forced her to cut out songs that she normally would have included in the set.

Rihanna also admitted that her body has changed since giving birth to her first child in May 2022, and this has been a physically grueling process.

 

She Has Not Performed At A Live Event In Years

Though fans have not seen Rihanna perform live in at least five years, she has big goals for the show and does not plan to disappoint fans.

She promises that it is a jam-packed show that celebrates her entire career.

Rihanna said:

“You’re going to see on Sunday. From the time it starts, it just never ends until the very last second.”

 

She Is Proud To Carry The Torch For Women and People From Barbados

Rihanna is honored and proud to be doing this performance.

A native of Barbados, she is eager to represent immigrants and women of color in the best way she can.

 

She Is Mum On Whether There Are Special Guests In Her Halftime Show

One of the highlights of the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years has been the ensemble production.

Aside from The Weekend who performed alone in the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021 during COVID-19, there have been special guests.

We do not know if there are any special guests performing with Rihanna; she is not giving away any inside information.

Because she emphasized the effort required to condense her extensive music catalog down to fit the 13-minute time limit, it is possible she could be riding solo.

 

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
