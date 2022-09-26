Rihanna To Perform In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

The NFL has announced that Rihanna will headline the half-time show at February’s Super Bowl in Arizona.

News broke on Twitter as the nine-time Grammy winner tweeted a picture of an NFL branded football.

The Super Bowl has always been well known for famous performances on the half-time show.

Just back in February for Super Bowl LVI, Dr Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The show even owned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Jay Z, who who will help with the organisation of the event, had his say on Rihanna.

He called the star a “woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self made in business and entertainment.”

There’s a lot of excitement ahead of the performance, and the NFL’s head of Music Seth Dudowky said,

“Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career.”

There was rumours of Taylor Swift making an appearance at the Super Bowl, however, earlier this week, US media reported that Swift had turned down an offer to headline the show. Instead, choosing to re record several albums.