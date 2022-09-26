News

Rihanna To Perform In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Rihanna Super Bowl
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The NFL has announced that Rihanna will headline the half-time show at February’s Super Bowl in Arizona. 

News broke on Twitter as the nine-time Grammy winner tweeted a picture of an NFL branded football.

The Super Bowl has always been well known for famous performances on the half-time show.

Just back in February for Super Bowl LVI, Dr Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The show even owned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Jay Z, who who will help with the organisation of the event, had his say on Rihanna.

He called the star a “woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self made in business and entertainment.”

There’s a lot of excitement ahead of the performance, and the NFL’s head of Music Seth Dudowky said,

“Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career.”

There was rumours of Taylor Swift making an appearance at the Super Bowl, however, earlier this week, US media reported that Swift had turned down an offer to headline the show. Instead, choosing to re record several albums.

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To News

News

A Little Early For A Watershed Moment, Isn’t It?

Author image lucabrasi12  •  Sep 24 2022
News
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Aaron Judge not focused on home run record, here to win
Author image Jon Conahan  •  Sep 19 2022
News
1422877152.0
New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay: Best Prop Bets For NFL Sunday
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 19 2022
News
1-russell-wilson
Best Week 2 NFL Betting Promo Codes & Betting Offers: Week 2 NFL Free Bets
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 16 2022
News
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert hand injury will upset White Sox fans
Author image Jon Conahan  •  Sep 15 2022
News
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Thursday Night Football
Author image philnaessens  •  Sep 16 2022
News
BYU vs Oregon Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
BYU vs Oregon Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 15 2022
More News
Arrow to top