Rival Teams Monitoring Availability of LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have a questionable future to say the very least. As a result, many rival teams have wondered about the chance to trade for LeBron James, even at the age of 39. James has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Los Angeles’ front office also has to consider other options for their future. In other words, you cannot always get what you want, even if you are one of the best players in NBA history. ESPN analyst, Brian Windhorst, recently talked about the chance of James getting traded, even under the new CBA.

“I would be lying if I said that there haven’t been some conversations in the league (around), ‘Would LeBron at some point this year revisit that?'” Windhorst said. “Because you remember last year at the trade deadline, the Warriors called.” “But I just want to say a couple of things. First off, any trade that the Warriors make is gonna be complicated. (The Warriors) have only $500,000 that they’re allowed to spend more in this season. It’s first, second apron stuff — I know it’s boring. Any trade that they make, they really can’t take on more money. Guess what? The Lakers are not allowed to take on any money because they’re in the first apron,” Windhorst said. “So, it’s possible if LeBron wanted it. Also, LeBron has a no-trade clause. Also, the Lakers don’t own their first-round pick. It goes unprotected to the Atlanta Hawks.”

Brian Windhorst also elaborated on the last couple of chances James had to leave the Lakers.

“Twice in the last 10 months, LeBron has had an opportunity to leave the Lakers. One, at the trade deadline last year when the Warriors called. The Lakers went to LeBron and said, ‘Do you seriously want to get traded?’ He said, ‘No.’ Last summer he became a free agent. He re-signed with the Lakers.” “LeBron has repeatedly made it clear he wants to be a Laker. And if that’s the case, he’s got a no-trade clause. There’s nothing really to talk about.”

One still has to wonder if Los Angeles is due for a major change. Especially if their fortunes don’t change soon.

Rival Teams Monitoring LeBron James’ Situation Closely

Teams Potentially Interested in the Lakers Superstar

As alluded to already, the Golden State Warriors would love to pair James with Steph Curry in a perfect world. However, other teams would be better positioned to land the Lakers star were he to waive his no-trade clause. Another squad who could pitch a trade would be the Philadelphia 76ers. James has been linked to the 76ers before. A possible duo of he and Joel Embiid would be interesting to watch. Another team who could send a potential trade offer to the Lakers is the San Antonio Spurs. James could potentially play with his friend, Chris Paul, and the next face of the league in Victor Wembanyama. Of course, there are many factors that would need to occur if James were to actually want out of Los Angeles. Still, the Lakers’ front office must also consider their life after LeBron James calls it a career.