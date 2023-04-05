PGATour.com expert Rob Bolton has shared his insights and predictions for the 2023 Masters, offering unique betting angles and focusing on golfers with intriguing potential. Let’s dive into Rob Bolton’s Masters picks and predictions.

Bolton has made his selections for the 2023 Masters, providing valuable tips and insights. His picks include Tiger Woods to make the cut, Shane Lowry for a top-20 finish, and Tommy Fleetwood as the top Englishman. Keep reading to learn more about his analysis and reasoning behind each pick.

Rob Bolton’s Expert Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Masters

Tiger Woods hasn't missed the cut at The Masters since 1996 He is currently (-200) to make the cut pic.twitter.com/Vnf0puPIpy — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 5, 2023

Rob Bolton believes that Tiger Woods has a strong chance of making the cut at the Masters this year.

He explains, “Even though he doesn’t know how many more starts at the Masters he has in him – could anyone, anyway? – he’s still chasing a record this week. If he makes the cut, he’ll match the mark of 23 straight shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples. Not that you needed any motivation to invest, but that’s as good a reason as any.”

Tiger’s pursuit of this record could provide additional motivation, making the -165 odds for Woods to make the cut an appealing bet.

Bolton’s next pick is for Irish golfer Shane Lowry to finish in the top 20.

He says, “A year ago at this time, he couldn’t miss – well, notwithstanding the unfortunate timing of the rainstorm that interrupted his quest to win The Honda Classic – but leaderboard appearances have been far and few between for the Irishman in 2023. That’s why I love him this week. With so many notables making so much sense in so many formats, consider the major champion who finished T3 here last year, inside the top 25 in the previous two editions and isn’t far from reigniting form. To put it another way, he’s been just quiet enough to have improved his street value exponentially.”

The +175 odds for Lowry to finish in the top 20 present some value for bettors according to Bolton. And who are we to argue with the expert?

Rob Bolton’s final pick is for Tommy Fleetwood to be the top Englishman at the Masters.

He shares, ” [Fleetwopd is a] solid performer who recently challenged before finishing T3 at Copperhead and he’s alternated top 20s in three of the last five editions of the Masters.”

It’s apparent that the Englishman likes this course and comes here in fine fettle. The +350 odds on Fleetwood as the top Englishman offer a promising bet for those looking for a unique wager.

