NFL News and Rumors

Rob Gronkowski Tells Story Of His Pre-Draft Visit With New England Patriots

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: AFC Divisional Playoff-Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, 33, tells the hilarious story of his NFL pre-draft meeting with the New England Patriots.

While it is usually true that first impressions are everything, that was not necessarily true in Gronk’s case.

What Gronk Said

Gronk recently talked about how he did a lot of partying at the University of Arizona the night before he set out on his tour of NFL teams.

He was sleep deprived and hung over when his meeting with the Patriots began.

In true Gronk style, he winged it.

His answers were the best he could conjure up in his physical state.

He describes how offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien drew up a play and asked for his input.

Gronk told O’Brien, “It doesn’t matter, just throw me the football.”

In between meetings with the coaches, he fell asleep on the floor of the meeting room he was left in.

In Gronk’s view after the meeting, the Patriots were either going to draft him or take them off of their list immediately.

It Was A Successful Partnership

Despite the shaky first meeting, Gronk’s tenure with the Patriots was very successful.

He played nine seasons for the Patriots from 2010-2018 and won three Super Bowls.

Gronk also is a member of the Patriots All-2010s Team and the Patriots All-Dynasty Team.

In 131 career games (regular and postseason) with the Patriots, Gronk scored 91 touchdowns.

He was the go-to guy in postseason action, scoring 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason games as a Patriot.

The other part of Gronk’s game that was instrumental to the Patriots’ offense was his ability to be an elite blocker.

His physical style of play potentially cut short his career because he dealt with injuries throughout his career.

Is Gronk A First-Ballot Hall Of Famer?

Most agree that Gronk’s 11 seasons (9 with New England and 2 with Tampa Bay) and four Super Bowls are more than enough to punch his ticket as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer in the Class of 2016.

Some argue that he is the greatest tight end of all time.

There are others in the conversation including Travis Kelce who is still playing, has two Super Bowl rings, and coincidentally is the same age as Gronk.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Patriots
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
bryce young short

NFL Combine Measurements will be key for Bryce Young, First Round QBs

Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
nflcombine
NFL Combine 2023: Which Projected First Round Picks Are Participating?
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
terrell owens
Ranking 3 Best NFL WRs of All Time In Receiving Yards
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Free Agent QB Derek Carr’s Annual Salary Request Is Revealed
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Announces Birth Of Third Child
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Ex Cincinnati Bengals WR Chad Johnson Makes Shocking Admission
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 24 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Matt Nagy
Kansas City Chiefs Select Matt Nagy As Their 2023 Offensive Coordinator
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top