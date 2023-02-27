Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, 33, tells the hilarious story of his NFL pre-draft meeting with the New England Patriots.

While it is usually true that first impressions are everything, that was not necessarily true in Gronk’s case.

What Gronk Said

Gronk recently talked about how he did a lot of partying at the University of Arizona the night before he set out on his tour of NFL teams.

He was sleep deprived and hung over when his meeting with the Patriots began.

In true Gronk style, he winged it.

His answers were the best he could conjure up in his physical state.

He describes how offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien drew up a play and asked for his input.

Gronk told O’Brien, “It doesn’t matter, just throw me the football.”

In between meetings with the coaches, he fell asleep on the floor of the meeting room he was left in.

In Gronk’s view after the meeting, the Patriots were either going to draft him or take them off of their list immediately.

It Was A Successful Partnership

Despite the shaky first meeting, Gronk’s tenure with the Patriots was very successful.

He played nine seasons for the Patriots from 2010-2018 and won three Super Bowls.

Gronk also is a member of the Patriots All-2010s Team and the Patriots All-Dynasty Team.

In 131 career games (regular and postseason) with the Patriots, Gronk scored 91 touchdowns.

He was the go-to guy in postseason action, scoring 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason games as a Patriot.

The other part of Gronk’s game that was instrumental to the Patriots’ offense was his ability to be an elite blocker.

His physical style of play potentially cut short his career because he dealt with injuries throughout his career.

Is Gronk A First-Ballot Hall Of Famer?

Most agree that Gronk’s 11 seasons (9 with New England and 2 with Tampa Bay) and four Super Bowls are more than enough to punch his ticket as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer in the Class of 2016.

Some argue that he is the greatest tight end of all time.

There are others in the conversation including Travis Kelce who is still playing, has two Super Bowl rings, and coincidentally is the same age as Gronk.