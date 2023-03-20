NFL News and Rumors

Robert Griffin III Comments On Cowboys Offseason “Win-Now” Mentality

Wendi Oliveros
NFL Wild Card Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys are having an active NFL off-season.

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III believes the team’s free agency trades and roster moves are indicative of a team that has a win-now mentality.

The team has traded for established veterans such as wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

On the flip side, the team is getting younger in the running back position by releasing Ezekiel Elliott and franchise tagging Tony Pollard.

Add: Brandin Cooks

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks points.

Brandin Cooks is 29 years old and is perhaps the Cowboys’ way of correcting the ill-advised move of trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason.

Six of his nine NFL seasons have resulted in 1,000 yards or more receiving.

His career average yards per reception is 13.7 proving that he can move the chains when the ball gets in his hands.

He will add depth to the CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup duo of wide receivers currently on the roster.

Add: Stephon Gilmore

Robert Griffin III Comments On Cowboys Offseason

32-year-old Stephon Gilmore is another depth player who is still a playmaker.

He is expected to add depth to an already imposing cornerback roster consisting of Trevon Diggs and DaRond Bland.

Subtract: Ezekiel Elliott

Robert Griffin III Comments On Cowboys Offseason

The Cowboys made one other key change, and that is to release running back Ezekiel Elliott.

This was not entirely unexpected, but it did spark an emotional reaction from quarterback Dak Prescott.

He is emotional because both he and Elliott came into the NFL and were drafted by the Cowboys in 2016.

“A brother, playing the game with a brother, being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories, and grew up as men with this organization … I really can’t imagine taking the field without him, something I don’t know if it’s completely hit me yet”

Franchise Tag: Tony Pollard

Robert Griffin III Comments On Cowboys Offseason

In recent years, it has become clear that NFL running backs are the most productive and valuable when they are on their rookie contracts.

That is why the Cowboys want to see another year of what Tony Pollard can do before negotiating an extension.

He was faster and more explosive than Elliott in the past few seasons and at a much cheaper contract price.

The 2024 Cowboys Will Look Very Different If They Do Not Win In 2023.

If these roster moves do not yield winning results in 2023, expect the Cowboys to go a different route in 2024 and move on from all three players mentioned above as well as quarterback Dak Prescott whose four-year deal has an out built-in before the 2024 season.

Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
