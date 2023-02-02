NFL News and Rumors

Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire As A New England Patriot

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Robert Kraft and Tom Brady embrace and hug.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wishes to see Tom Brady retire as a Patriot.

Kraft told CNN on Thursday morning that he would like Brady to sign a one-day contract so the legendary quarterback can end his career as a Patriot.

“Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it,” said Kraft. “We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

Kraft Thanked Brady For His Time In The NFL

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning after 23 seasons. In the wake of the announcement, Kraft preceded to make a special video in honor of Brady.

“Whether it was 50,000 or 100,000 players who have played the game, we have had the number-one player in the history of the game,” Kraft said about Brady.

Kraft and the Patriots famously drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft with pick 199, a decision that changed the course of history in the NFL.

“When he [Brady] met me and told me he was the best decision this organization has ever made, I really felt he was right,” said Kraft. “I truly cherish special relationships, and I’m so fortunate to have had Tom Brady in my life.”

Brady Retires As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time

Due to his impressive resume and accomplishments, Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes, games started, completions, and passing yards. Brady won three MVPs and accumulated the most Pro Bowl selections in history.

However, Brady’s playoff accomplishments separate him as the greatest of all time. Brady won seven Super Bowls (six with New England and one with Tampa Bay) and five Super Bowl MVPs. Brady leaves the NFL with the most career playoff wins and remains the only player to win a Super Bowl in three separate decades.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
sal pal

ESPN NFL Experts including Dan Graziano, Sal Paolantonio, Field Yates and Jeremy Fowler Give Early Super Bowl Predictions

Author image David Evans  •  3min
NFL News and Rumors
Robert Kraft and Tom Brady embrace and hug.
Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire As A New England Patriot
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10min
NFL News and Rumors
Frank Reich stands out the podium in Carolina.
Ranking the Best NFL Head Coaching Hires In 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
mahomes jimmy g
Patrick Mahomes Chases Jimmy Garoppolo to be Only Second Active QB with Multiple Super Bowl Rings After Tom Brady Retirement
Author image David Evans  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds: Jets Favored To Land Packers’ QB
Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds: Jets Favored To Land Packers’ QB
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski Pens Funny Note To Tom Brady After Retirement Announcement
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
The Hefty Cost of an Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to an NFL Insider
Does Tom Brady’s Retirement Impact Aaron Rodgers’ Future Plans?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top