We Continue To Breakdown The Field For The 149th Edition Of The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports

Rocket Can is an interesting horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. The 3-year-old colt is trained by legendary horse trainer Bill Mott, and has shown excellent speed, the ability to chase down horses down the stretch, and has been a winner in some high-level stakes. Here is a deep dive into Rocket Can.

Rocket Can Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Rocket Can comes in at +4000, the 14th highest-rated odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. He’s shown excellent speed, almost reaching triple digits in his Equibase speed figure. Many might want to take a flier on such a quick horse with these long odds.

Rocket Can Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Rocket Can is trained by legendary trainer, Bill Mott. Mott’s passion for horse training started at a young age. He owned and trained his first horse, My Assets, who won her first race at a recognized track at Park Jefferson in South Dakota. With the purse earnings from My Assets, Mott purchased Kosmic Tour for $2,000, who went on to win the South Dakota Futurity at Park Jefferson before Mott even finished high school.

After working under Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg for three years, Mott went out on his own in 1978. He is most known for his training of Cigar, who won a record-tying 16 consecutive races, including the 1995 Breeders’ Cup Classic and the inaugural Dubai World Cup. Cigar retired as the highest money-earner of all time with purses of $9,999,815. Mott has trained seven year-end champions, including Drosselmeyer, who upset the Belmont Stakes at odds of 13-1 in 2010, giving Mott his first Triple Crown victory. In 2011, Mott won his first Breeders’ Cup Classic with Drosselmeyer at odds of 14-1. Cigar, after retiring, lived out his days at the Kentucky Horse Park as a star attraction due to infertility.

Horse Rocket Can Post Position 18 Odds +4000 Points 60 Jockey Junior Alvarado Trainer William L. Mott Owner(s) Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc. Breeder Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC Pedigree Into Mischief – Tension, by Tapit Auction Price $245,000

Rocket Can Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Rocket Can has amassed career earnings of $383,413, including $284,025 in 2023 alone. What draws the eyes of many is the Equibase Speed Figure of 99. Having a horse on the verge of triple digits that has shown the ability to win and is being led by such a legendary trainer like Bill Mott, those +4000 odds can look might juicy.

Career Record 7(2-2-0) Career Earnings $383,413 Earnings Per Start $54,773 Running Style Stalker Equibase Speed Figure 99

Rocket Can Horse Pedigree

Into Mischief (USA) 2005 Harlan’s Holiday (USA) 1999 Harlan (USA) 1989 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Country Romance (CAN) 1976 Christmas in Aiken (USA) 1992 Affirmed (USA) 1975 Dowager (USA) 1980 Leslie’s Lady (USA) 1996 Tricky Creek (USA) 1986 Clever Trick (USA) 1976 Battle Creek Girl (USA) 1977 Crystal Lady (CAN) 1990 Stop The Music (USA) 1970 One Last Bird (USA) 1980 Tension (USA) 2012 Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Preach (USA) 1989 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Tough Tizs Sis (USA) 2004 Tiznow (USA) 1997 Cee’s Tizzy (USA) 1987 Cee’s Song (USA) 1986 Leaseholder (USA) 1990 Taylors Falls (USA) 1973 Leasehold (USA) 1974

Rocket Can Past Performances and Results

Rocket Can, a promising racehorse, had an impressive start to his career as a 2-year-old. He won his maiden race by two lengths, braving a sloppy track for 1 1/16 miles in just 1 minute and 46.1 seconds. Later in the year, he secured a second-place finish in an allowance optional claiming race back at Churchill Downs.

The following year, Rocket Can made his debut as a 3-year-old at Gulfstream Park, where he won the Grade 3 $250,000 Holy Bull Stakes by three-quarters of a length in a time of 1:44.97 for 1 1/16 miles on a fast track. In his next start, he finished second in the Grade 2 $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, earning 20 more points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Rocket Can’s latest race was the $1.25 million Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on April 1, where he finished fourth, securing 20 more points and a spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby.

Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 12 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 4 98 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 2 99 Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 12 Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 89 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 2 97 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 5 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 89 Saratoga 9/3/2022 8 Maiden Special Weight N/A 7 57 Saratoga 8/6/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 5 64