Rocket Can is an interesting horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. The 3-year-old colt is trained by legendary horse trainer Bill Mott, and has shown excellent speed, the ability to chase down horses down the stretch, and has been a winner in some high-level stakes. Here is a deep dive into Rocket Can.
Rocket Can Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby
Rocket Can comes in at +4000, the 14th highest-rated odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. He’s shown excellent speed, almost reaching triple digits in his Equibase speed figure. Many might want to take a flier on such a quick horse with these long odds.
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Forte
|+325
|Tapit Trice
|+600
|Practical Move
|+800
|Angel Of Empire
|+1000
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Derma Sotagake
|+1200
|Verifying
|+1400
|Mage
|+1600
|Two Phil’s
|+2000
|Confidence Game
|+2500
|Skinner
|+2500
|Hit Show
|+3300
|Disarm
|+3300
|Reincarnate
|+4000
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|Lord Miles
|+5000
|Continuar
|+6600
Rocket Can Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Rocket Can is trained by legendary trainer, Bill Mott. Mott’s passion for horse training started at a young age. He owned and trained his first horse, My Assets, who won her first race at a recognized track at Park Jefferson in South Dakota. With the purse earnings from My Assets, Mott purchased Kosmic Tour for $2,000, who went on to win the South Dakota Futurity at Park Jefferson before Mott even finished high school.
After working under Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg for three years, Mott went out on his own in 1978. He is most known for his training of Cigar, who won a record-tying 16 consecutive races, including the 1995 Breeders’ Cup Classic and the inaugural Dubai World Cup. Cigar retired as the highest money-earner of all time with purses of $9,999,815. Mott has trained seven year-end champions, including Drosselmeyer, who upset the Belmont Stakes at odds of 13-1 in 2010, giving Mott his first Triple Crown victory. In 2011, Mott won his first Breeders’ Cup Classic with Drosselmeyer at odds of 14-1. Cigar, after retiring, lived out his days at the Kentucky Horse Park as a star attraction due to infertility.
|Horse
|Rocket Can
|Post Position
|18
|Odds
|+4000
|Points
|60
|Jockey
|Junior Alvarado
|Trainer
|William L. Mott
|Owner(s)
|Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc.
|Breeder
|Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC
|Pedigree
|Into Mischief – Tension, by Tapit
|Auction Price
|$245,000
Rocket Can Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Rocket Can has amassed career earnings of $383,413, including $284,025 in 2023 alone. What draws the eyes of many is the Equibase Speed Figure of 99. Having a horse on the verge of triple digits that has shown the ability to win and is being led by such a legendary trainer like Bill Mott, those +4000 odds can look might juicy.
|Career Record
|7(2-2-0)
|Career Earnings
|$383,413
|Earnings Per Start
|$54,773
|Running Style
|Stalker
|Equibase Speed Figure
|99
Rocket Can Horse Pedigree
|Into Mischief (USA)
2005
|Harlan’s Holiday (USA)
1999
|Harlan (USA)
1989
|Storm Cat (USA)
1983
|Country Romance (CAN)
1976
|Christmas in Aiken (USA)
1992
|Affirmed (USA)
1975
|Dowager (USA)
1980
|Leslie’s Lady (USA)
1996
|Tricky Creek (USA)
1986
|Clever Trick (USA)
1976
|Battle Creek Girl (USA)
1977
|Crystal Lady (CAN)
1990
|Stop The Music (USA)
1970
|One Last Bird (USA)
1980
|Tension (USA)
2012
|Tapit (USA)
2001
|Pulpit (USA)
1994
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Preach (USA)
1989
|Tap Your Heels (USA)
1996
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Ruby Slippers (USA)
1982
|Tough Tizs Sis (USA)
2004
|Tiznow (USA)
1997
|Cee’s Tizzy (USA)
1987
|Cee’s Song (USA)
1986
|Leaseholder (USA)
1990
|Taylors Falls (USA)
1973
|Leasehold (USA)
1974
Rocket Can Past Performances and Results
Rocket Can, a promising racehorse, had an impressive start to his career as a 2-year-old. He won his maiden race by two lengths, braving a sloppy track for 1 1/16 miles in just 1 minute and 46.1 seconds. Later in the year, he secured a second-place finish in an allowance optional claiming race back at Churchill Downs.
The following year, Rocket Can made his debut as a 3-year-old at Gulfstream Park, where he won the Grade 3 $250,000 Holy Bull Stakes by three-quarters of a length in a time of 1:44.97 for 1 1/16 miles on a fast track. In his next start, he finished second in the Grade 2 $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, earning 20 more points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Rocket Can’s latest race was the $1.25 million Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on April 1, where he finished fourth, securing 20 more points and a spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby.
|Oaklawn Park
|4/1/2023
|12
|Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1)
|1
|4
|98
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|14
|Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2)
|2
|2
|99
|Gulfstream Park
|2/4/2023
|12
|Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3)
|3
|1
|89
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|2
|97
|Churchill Downs
|10/30/2022
|5
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|89
|Saratoga
|9/3/2022
|8
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|7
|57
|Saratoga
|8/6/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|5
|64