Featured

Rocket Can Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
rocket_can_holy_bull_eclipse

We Continue To Breakdown The Field For The 149th Edition Of The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports

Rocket Can is an interesting horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. The 3-year-old colt is trained by legendary horse trainer Bill Mott, and has shown excellent speed, the ability to chase down horses down the stretch, and has been a winner in some high-level stakes. Here is a deep dive into Rocket Can.

Rocket Can Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Rocket Can comes in at +4000, the 14th highest-rated odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. He’s shown excellent speed, almost reaching triple digits in his Equibase speed figure. Many might want to take a flier on such a quick horse with these long odds.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +325 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +600 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +800 BetOnline logo
Angel Of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1200 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1400 BetOnline logo
Mage +1600 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2000 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2500 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +5000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +6600 BetOnline logo

Rocket Can Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Rocket Can is trained by legendary trainer, Bill Mott. Mott’s passion for horse training started at a young age. He owned and trained his first horse, My Assets, who won her first race at a recognized track at Park Jefferson in South Dakota. With the purse earnings from My Assets, Mott purchased Kosmic Tour for $2,000, who went on to win the South Dakota Futurity at Park Jefferson before Mott even finished high school.

After working under Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg for three years, Mott went out on his own in 1978. He is most known for his training of Cigar, who won a record-tying 16 consecutive races, including the 1995 Breeders’ Cup Classic and the inaugural Dubai World Cup. Cigar retired as the highest money-earner of all time with purses of $9,999,815. Mott has trained seven year-end champions, including Drosselmeyer, who upset the Belmont Stakes at odds of 13-1 in 2010, giving Mott his first Triple Crown victory. In 2011, Mott won his first Breeders’ Cup Classic with Drosselmeyer at odds of 14-1. Cigar, after retiring, lived out his days at the Kentucky Horse Park as a star attraction due to infertility.

Horse Rocket Can
Post Position 18
Odds +4000
Points 60
Jockey Junior Alvarado
Trainer William L. Mott
Owner(s) Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc.
Breeder Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC
Pedigree Into Mischief – Tension, by Tapit
Auction Price $245,000

Rocket Can Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Rocket Can has amassed career earnings of $383,413, including $284,025 in 2023 alone. What draws the eyes of many is the Equibase Speed Figure of 99. Having a horse on the verge of triple digits that has shown the ability to win and is being led by such a legendary trainer like Bill Mott, those +4000 odds can look might juicy.

Career Record 7(2-2-0)
Career Earnings $383,413
Earnings Per Start $54,773
Running Style Stalker
Equibase Speed Figure 99

Rocket Can Horse Pedigree

Into Mischief (USA)

2005

 Harlan’s Holiday (USA)

1999

 Harlan (USA)

1989

 Storm Cat (USA)

1983
Country Romance (CAN)

1976
Christmas in Aiken (USA)

1992

 Affirmed (USA)

1975
Dowager (USA)

1980
Leslie’s Lady (USA)

1996

 Tricky Creek (USA)

1986

 Clever Trick (USA)

1976
Battle Creek Girl (USA)

1977
Crystal Lady (CAN)

1990

 Stop The Music (USA)

1970
One Last Bird (USA)

1980
Tension (USA)

2012

 Tapit (USA)

2001

 Pulpit (USA)

1994

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989
Preach (USA)

1989
Tap Your Heels (USA)

1996

 Unbridled (USA)

1987
Ruby Slippers (USA)

1982
Tough Tizs Sis (USA)

2004

 Tiznow (USA)

1997

 Cee’s Tizzy (USA)

1987
Cee’s Song (USA)

1986
Leaseholder (USA)

1990

 Taylors Falls (USA)

1973
Leasehold (USA)

1974

Rocket Can Past Performances and Results

Rocket Can, a promising racehorse, had an impressive start to his career as a 2-year-old. He won his maiden race by two lengths, braving a sloppy track for 1 1/16 miles in just 1 minute and 46.1 seconds. Later in the year, he secured a second-place finish in an allowance optional claiming race back at Churchill Downs.

The following year, Rocket Can made his debut as a 3-year-old at Gulfstream Park, where he won the Grade 3 $250,000 Holy Bull Stakes by three-quarters of a length in a time of 1:44.97 for 1 1/16 miles on a fast track. In his next start, he finished second in the Grade 2 $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, earning 20 more points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Rocket Can’s latest race was the $1.25 million Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on April 1, where he finished fourth, securing 20 more points and a spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby.

 

Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 12 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 4 98
Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 2 99
Gulfstream Park 2/4/2023 12 Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 89
Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 2 97
Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 5 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 89
Saratoga 9/3/2022 8 Maiden Special Weight N/A 7 57
Saratoga 8/6/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 5 64
Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks Kentucky Derby
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured

MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 4

Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
_ a 009 Raise Cain wins the Gotham Stakes _ Aqueduct 20230304
Raise Cain Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
Featured
2156f13c-7c22-497a-bebe-35e0eb2492a6-HorsesMonday_26
Sun Thunder Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  4h
Featured
c021e122-a910-479b-966e-39d1fb10f509-GTY_1486112970
Jace’s Road Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  4h
Featured
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon stands on a base.
MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 2
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 2 2023
Featured
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 2
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 2 2023
Featured
USATSI_18285536_168396541_lowres-2
Miami Heat Awaiting Status on Jimmy Butler’s Sprained Ankle
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top