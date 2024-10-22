The Houston Rockets have officially locked up their big man of the future long-term. The team has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $185 million with center, Alperen Sengun. He holds a player option for the fifth year of the deal. Sengun has developed into one of the most promising young stars of the NBA. However, he is still relatively underrated by some peers. Sengun is coming off an ankle injury that ended his campaign in March of last season. However, he was having a solid year before said injury where he received some All-Star consideration. With Sengun’s ceiling, the Rockets are hoping he can potentially lead this young roster to a playoff birth this year.

Alperen Sengun Agrees to Five-Year Contract Extension With Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Due for an All-Star Caliber Season

As alluded to already, Sengun is due to have a breakout season. Last season in 63 games played, the center logged 21.1 points, 9.3 total rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game to go along with a field goal percentage of 53.7 percent. During his three-year career, the Turkish sensation has averaged 14.9 points, 1.0 steals, 7.9 total rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Not to mention, he has tallied a career field goal percentage of 52.8 percent. Sengun has already developed into one of the most efficient players in the league with a career player efficiency rating of 19.6. What is scary for the rest of the league is that he will only get better. His play-style is similar to Nikola Jokic’s where he doesn’t need a lot of athleticism to be effective. Instead, he relies on his high basketball IQ to make the correct play and those around him better. Do not be surprised if Alperen Sengun is a first-time All-Star this season.

Can he Lead the Rockets to a Playoff Spot?

With a promising young core, the Rockets are hopeful that Sengun can shoulder some more leadership and lead them to a playoff spot. With talent such as the newly extended Jalen Green and Sengun himself on the roster, the Rockets are all in on their young nucleus. Remember, Houston came close to snagging a playoff spot last season via the Play-In Tournament. If the team can continue to develop continuity and chemistry, they will have a legitimate chance at returning to the postseason for the first time in a few years. Considering all of this, the Rockets have the potential to be the surprise of the league this year.