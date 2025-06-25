Rockets, Fred VanVleet Agree to Two-Year Deal

The Houston Rockets are officially bringing back point guard Fred VanVleet on a new two-year contract worth $50 million, which includes a player option for the 2026–27 season. Houston declined its $44.9 million team option on VanVleet, leading the former Toronto Raptors champion to accept a significant pay cut. VanVleet originally signed with the Rockets in 2023, inking a three-year, $130 million deal—the largest contract ever given to an undrafted player at the time. Since arriving in Houston, he has served as a key veteran presence for the team’s young and developing core.

Now, VanVleet will share the court with newly acquired superstar Kevin Durant, forming a formidable backcourt-frontcourt combination. He is expected to remain a vital component of a Rockets team that now has legitimate championship aspirations.

Fred VanVleet’s Tenure With Houston Thus Far

VanVleet has settled in well with the Houston Rockets. In his two seasons with the team, the one-time All-Star has averaged 15.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, with an effective field goal percentage of 50.8%. However, this past season, VanVleet experienced a bit of a downturn—posting 14.1 points per game on 37.8% shooting from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc in just 60 games played. Despite the dip in efficiency, the Rockets continue to have confidence in their veteran floor general. The organization views VanVleet as an essential leader who can help guide this rising squad toward a potential title, especially as the roster transitions into win-now mode.

The addition of Kevin Durant signals a seismic shift in the Rockets’ timeline, and VanVleet’s leadership, playoff experience, and defensive acumen are expected to complement this new direction.

His Fit With the New-Look Rockets

Fred VanVleet remains a capable two-way player whose skill set aligns well with Houston’s new championship goals. His toughness, court vision, and perimeter defense will be crucial as the Rockets shift from development to contention. Importantly, VanVleet has shown a history of elevating his play in the postseason. In the most recent playoffs, he averaged 18.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 43.5% from three-point range—evidence of his value in high-stakes situations.

VanVleet should mesh well with Kevin Durant, providing both floor spacing and secondary playmaking, while continuing to be a vocal leader for the younger players in the locker room. The new contract also benefits the team’s long-term strategy. By taking a pay cut, VanVleet has given the Rockets increased salary cap flexibility—potentially allowing them to pursue additional key pieces in free agency or at the trade deadline.

This deal appears to be a win-win: Houston retains a proven veteran leader at a reduced price, while VanVleet stays in a competitive environment where he can mentor, contribute, and contend for another championship.