Rockies name Warren Schaeffer interim manager

The Colorado Rockies have had a horrendous start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season. On Sunday, they made a managerial change. The new interim manager is Warren Schaeffer of Vandergrift, Pennsylvania.

Who is Schaeffer replacing?

Schaeffer is replacing Bud Black of San Mateo, California, who had been the Rockies manager since 2017. While at the helm, the Rockies were not very successful as they only had a record 544 wins and 690 losses for a winning percentage of .441. Colorado had also missed the playoffs six straight seasons. In 2023 and 2024, the Rockies were dead last in the National League West, and this season Colorado was in last place by a significant margin. With a record of seven wins and 33 losses, the Rockies had a winning percentage of .175, and were already 19.5 games back of the National League West Division leading and reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Disastrous Saturday Performance

The Rockies were dreadful offensively and defensively on Saturday. They were clobbered 21-0 by the San Diego Padres. Colorado did win Black’s final game on Sunday, a 9-3 Rockies win over the Padres. However, it was too little, too late.

Terrible statistics

What is the most glaring is that Colorado has only scored 133 runs this season. That is the second fewest number of runs in the entire Majors. Only the Pittsburgh Pirates with 127 runs have scored fewer. That is dreadful when you consider the fact the Rockies play at Coors Field, which is considered baseball’s most hitter friendly ball park. Colorado has also given up the most runs this season (261).

The Rockies could not win on the road, as they lost 17 of 19 games. They could not win at home either, as they lost 16 of 21 games.

Warren Schaeffer

Schaeffer never played in the Major Leagues. He played six seasons with the Rockies in the minors. After his playing career, Schaeffer managed the Asheville Tourists, Hartford Yard Goats and Albuquerque Isotopes in the minor leagues, before joining the Rockies as their third base coach in 2023.