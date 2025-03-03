News

Rockies relief pitcher Jeff Criswell to have Tommy John surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jeff Criswell of Portage, Michigan will undergo Tommy John surgery according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors on Sunday. Criswell was a rookie for the Rockies in 2024, will not pitch the entire 2025 Major League Baseball season as a result of the surgery, and is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2026 MLB season too.

Criswell’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Criswell pitched 13 games for the Rockies in 2024, and had a record of one win and zero losses, with an earned run average of 2.75. During 19 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 20 hits, six earned runs, four home runs and nine walks, to go along with 27 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.48.

Criswell’s win in 2024

Criswell’s lone win came on August 31 in a 7-5 Rockies win over the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched the eighth inning and only gave up one hit and had one strikeout. Criswell faced four batters, had 15 pitches of which eight were strikes. Of the three Orioles batters that made contact, two flew out and one grounded out.

Surprising injury

The news of Criswell’s injury is a mild surprise because the franchise had not reported any news about Criswell dealing with discomfort in his elbow or arm prior to Sunday. However, the news should not be too surprising according to Rotowire, considering the fact he has not pitched in a Cactus League game in 2025 to date.

Strong Spring Training

So far, the Rockies have a spring training record of seven wins and three losses, and even though these games are completely worthless and meaningless, Rockies manager Bud Black believes the Rockies bullpen could exceed expectations in 2025. The Rockies in fact, have the second best record in Cactus League action in Arizona. They are only a game and a half back of the Chicago Cubs, which has the best spring training record at eight wins and one loss.

News
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

