Rockies sign pitcher Dakota Hudson and catcher Jacob Stallings

The Colorado Rockies have signed right handed pitcher Dakota Hudson of Dunlap, Tennessee to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million and catcher Jacob Stallings of Lawrence, Kansas to a one-year deal worth $2 million according to mlbtraderumours.com. Hudson is joining his second Major League Baseball team after six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2018 to 2023), while Stallings is joining his third Major League Baseball team after six seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016 to 2021) and two seasons with the Miami Marlins (2022 to 2023).

Dakota Hudson in 2023

Hudson pitched in 18 games in 2023, and started 12 contests. He had a record of six wins and three losses with an earned run average of 4.98. In 81 1/3 innings pitched, Hudson gave up 88 hits, 45 earned runs, nine home runs, and 34 walks, to go along with 45 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.50. He had one hold, which came in a 4-3 Cardinals win over the Chicago White Sox on July 9. After pitching in the bullpen in the month of July, Hudson joined the Cardinals starting rotation for the month of August and had four quality starts. He beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on August 2, by only giving up three earned runs in seven innings, and then beat the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on August 15 by only giving up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Jacob Stallings in 2023

Stallings batted only .191 with the Marlins in 2023. He had three home runs and 20 runs batted in. The Rockies will be hoping that Stallings will improve on his offense, as he was under the Mendoza Line for the first time in his Major League Baseball career last season. Stallings has been effective behind the plate in the past. He won the Gold Glove award at the catcher position in 2021. That season he had a fielding percentage of .995 with only five errors in 922 defensive chances at baseball’s most demanding defensive position.