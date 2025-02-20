Rockies sign lefthanded relief pitcher Scott Alexander

The Colorado Rockies have signed lefthanded reliever Scott Alexander of Santa Rosa, California to a new contact according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. The terms of the contract are a one year deal and worth $2 million.

Who has Alexander played for in the past?

The Rockies are Alexander’s fifth Major League Baseball team. He has previously played three seasons with the Kansas City Royals from 2015 to 2017, four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2018 to 2021, two seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2022 to 2023, and one season with the Oakland Athletics in 2024. Alexander did win a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, but was not on the Dodgers postseason roster.

2024 MLB Season

Alexander pitched in 45 games with the Athletics in 2024, and had a record of one win and three losses with an earned run average of 2.56. In 38 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 31 hits, 11 earned runs, three home runs, and 15 walks, to go along with 31 strikeouts, 10 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19.

Alexander’s win in 2024 came on June 28 in a 9-4 Athletics win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alexander threw one inning, where he gave up one earned run, one hit and one walk. He also had three ground ball outs. Of the 16 batters he faced, Alexander had nine strikes and seven balls.

Outstanding High School Career

Alexander had a memorable high school career with Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, California. He set the school records for most strikeouts in a season and strikeouts in a career according to sonomaseawolves.com.

Playing through diabetes

Alexander was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 16. Among other athletes with Type 1 Diabetes have included tennis star Alexander Zverev, former Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke, five-time Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Gary Hall Jr., five-time Olympic rowing champion Steve Redgrave, and former NFL players Jay Cutler and Mark Andrews.