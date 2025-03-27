Rockies sign outfielder Mickey Moniak

The Colorado Rockies have signed outfielder Mickey Moniak of Encinitas, California according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. The terms of the deal are for one year and worth $1.25 million. The free agent signing by the Rockies came one day after Moniak was released by the Los Angeles Angels.

Who has Moniak played for in the past?

Moniak is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise. He spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2020 to 2022, and the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Angels since 2022.

Moniak in 2024

This past season for the Angels, Moniak batted .219 with 14 home runs and 49 runs batted in. During 124 games, 392 at bats and 418 plate appearances, he scored 48 runs, and had 86 hits, 17 doubles, eight stolen bases, 21 walks, 149 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .266 and a slugging percentage of .380. Moniak had career highs in runs scored, runs batted in, stolen bases, walks and sacrifice flies. He matched career highs in triples and home runs.

Two of Moniak’s most notable games in 2024 came in Angels wins. On August 11, Moniak had a season high three hits (one double and two singles) in a 6-4 Angels win over the Washington Nationals. Then on August 31, Moniak had two home runs in a 5-4 Angels win over the Seattle Mariners.

Former First Overall Pick

Moniak was the first overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. In a strange draft, nobody in the first round have gone on to be All-Stars. However, after the first round 13 All-Stars were selected. They were Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans of Gainesville, Florida (drafted by the Texas Rangers), Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith of Louisville, Kentucky, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds of Baltimore, Maryland (drafted by the San Francisco Giants), New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette of Orlando, Florida, Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy of Peekskill, New York (drafted by the Oakland Athletics), Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hayes of Daytona Beach, Florida (drafted by the Baltimore Orioles), Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey (drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals), Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California (drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers), Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber of Orange, California, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin of Vacaville, California, Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal of Santiago, Dominican Republic (drafted by the Boston Red Sox), and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (drafted by the San Diego Padres).