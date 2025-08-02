The Colorado Rockies tied their biggest comeback in franchise history on Friday night. Down 9-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning, and 15-6 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rockies stormed back with four runs in the fifth inning, two runs in the eighth inning, and five runs in the ninth inning en route to a 17-16 victory.

The Rockies star on Friday was Brenton Doyle of Warrenton, Virginia. Doyle hit a two-run home run with one out in the ninth inning, which also scored Thairo Estrada of Bejuma, Venezuela. Doyle, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of Maracay, Venezuela and rookie first baseman Warming Bernabel of Bani, Dominican Republic had four hits each.

Look at other remarkable Rockies comebacks

This is the third time the Rockies have comeback to win a game when down by nine runs. They were also down 13-4 to the Florida Marlins on July 4, 2008 before winning 18-17, and 10-1 to the Atlanta Braves on August 25, 2010 before winning 12-10.

Significant night in MLB

The Cincinnati Reds will be facing the Atlanta Braves not at a ball park, but in the middle of a race track–Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee in fact. In one of the most unique nights on the schedule, there will be 85,000 fans tonight, which will set a MLB attendance record.

Three key games on the schedule this weekend

As we begin August, there are three key games fans will keep their eye on. They are Houston at Boston, Detroit at Philadelphia and Texas at Seattle. The Astros lead the Mariners by three and a half games and the Rangers by four and a half games in the American League West. Detroit has the division lead in the American League Central and Philadelphia has the lead in the National League East. While, the Red Sox are now four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and in third place in the American League East.

Cubs to host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game

It was announced on Friday that Wrigley Field in Chicago will host the 2027 MLB All Star Game. This will be the fourth time the game has been at Wrigley, as it was previously there in 1947, 1962 and 1990. The game will be in Philadelphia in 2026.