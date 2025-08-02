MLB News and Rumors

Rockies tie franchise record for biggest comeback

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26760897_168396541_lowres-2

The Colorado Rockies tied their biggest comeback in franchise history on Friday night. Down 9-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning, and 15-6 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rockies stormed back with four runs in the fifth inning, two runs in the eighth inning, and five runs in the ninth inning en route to a 17-16 victory.

The Rockies star on Friday was Brenton Doyle of Warrenton, Virginia. Doyle hit a two-run home run with one out in the ninth inning, which also scored Thairo Estrada of Bejuma, Venezuela. Doyle, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of Maracay, Venezuela and rookie first baseman Warming Bernabel of Bani, Dominican Republic had four hits each.

Look at other remarkable Rockies comebacks

This is the third time the Rockies have comeback to win a game when down by nine runs. They were also down 13-4 to the Florida Marlins on July 4, 2008 before winning 18-17, and 10-1 to the Atlanta Braves on August 25, 2010 before winning 12-10.

Significant night in MLB

The Cincinnati Reds will be facing the Atlanta Braves not at a ball park, but in the middle of a race track–Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee in fact. In one of the most unique nights on the schedule, there will be 85,000 fans tonight, which will set a MLB attendance record.

Three key games on the schedule this weekend

As we begin August, there are three key games fans will keep their eye on. They are Houston at Boston, Detroit at Philadelphia and Texas at Seattle. The Astros lead the Mariners by three and a half games and the Rangers by four and a half games in the American League West. Detroit has the division lead in the American League Central and Philadelphia has the lead in the National League East. While, the Red Sox are now four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and in third place in the American League East.

Cubs to host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game

It was announced on Friday that Wrigley Field in Chicago will host the 2027 MLB All Star Game. This will be the fourth time the game has been at Wrigley, as it was previously there in 1947, 1962 and 1990. The game will be in Philadelphia in 2026.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Rockies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26027564_168396541_lowres-2

Who were 49 players traded at 2025 MLB Trade Deadline?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 31 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs Hall of Fame 2B Ryne Sandberg dies at age 65
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Kris Bubic
Tigers lose Reese Olson and Royals lose Kris Bubic for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26692631_168396541_lowres-2
Rays change catchers in trades with Brewers and Marlins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26712635_168396541_lowres-2
Michael Harris II and Nick Kurtz named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25888206_168396541_lowres-2
Two intriguing National League Series to complete July
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 28 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26056570_168396541_lowres-2
Yankees add more experience with Amed Rosario
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 27 2025
More News
Arrow to top