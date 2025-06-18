MLB News and Rumors

Rockies tie franchise record for most home runs in a game

Jeremy Freeborn
The Colorado Rockies have had a dreadful season. They are the worst team in the Majors by a significant margin. At 16 wins and 57 losses, they only have a winning percentage of .219 and are 28.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, and seven games back of the Chicago White Sox, the second worst team in the Major Leagues.

Why was Tuesday’s game memorable for the Rockies?

However, on Tuesday, the Rockies offense came to life in a big way. They had seven home runs in a 10-6 win over the ice cold Washington Nationals. The seven dingers in a single contest tied the Rockies franchise record for most home runs in a single game.

When have the Rockies had seven home runs in a game before?

They also accomplished the feat in a 15-3 Rockies win over the Montreal Expos at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on April 5, 1997, and in a 17-4 Rockies win over the Cincinnati Reds on May 31, 2016. In the Rockies win over the Expos, Rockies Hall of Fame star outfielder Larry Walker of Maple Ridge, British Columbia (who hailed from Canada and began his MLB career in Montreal) hit three home runs.

Who hit the seven home runs for the Rockies on Tuesday?

Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia of Phoenix, Arizona hit two of the seven home runs. Five other Rockies players hit one home run. They were second baseman Thairo Estrada of Bejuma, Venezuela, catcher Hunter Goodman of Arlington, Texas, third baseman Ryan McMahon of Yorba Linda, California, left fielder Sam Hilliard of Mansfield, Texas and designated hitter Mickey Moniak of Encinitas, California.

Another Canadian connection

Not only did the Rockies beat the Nationals, who previously played in Montreal, but the Nationals starting pitcher was Michael Soroka of Calgary, Alberta. Despite getting the loss, Soroka had a quality start as he only gave up three hits in six innings. It was Nationals reliever Cole Henry of Florence, Alabama, who was horrendous as he gave up four earned runs and two home runs, without giving up an out. The Nationals have lost 10 straight games, and have not won since June 6.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
