Rodolfo Castro receives the most bizarre suspension of 2022

In the most bizarre suspension of 2022, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro of Los Llanos, Dominican Republic was given a one-game suspension on Tuesday for having a cell phone in his back pocket. Major League Baseball stated Castro violated their electronic device policy.

It was easy to see that Castro had a cell phone in his back pocket. That is because it fell out of his back pocket when he ran to third base in the fourth inning last Tuesday, in a 6-4 Pirates loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Castro initially got on base via a walk. That was the only time he reached base in four plate appearances.

More Notable Suspensions in MLB history

Castro joins a list of players and those involved in baseball who have received strange suspensions in Major League Baseball history. He joins a list that includes former Cincinnati Reds manager Pete Rose, former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, and former Reds owner Marge Schott. Rose was suspended on betting on baseball. Steinbrenner was suspended for hiring a gambler to find information about the Yankees’s star right fielder Dave Winfield. Schott was twice suspended for her racist and derogatory comments.

When it comes to the most famous suspensions in Major League Baseball history, the 1918 Chicago White Sox and 2017 Houston Astros come to mind. In 1918, eight Chicago White Sox were suspended for throwing the World Series against the Reds in exchange for money from gambler Arnold Rothstein. The players were first baseman Chick Gandil of St. Paul, Minnesota, pitcher Eddie Cicotte of Springwells, Michigan, center fielder Happy Felsch of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, outfielder “Shoeless” Joe Jackson of Pickens County, South Carolina, infielder Fred McMullin of Scammon, Kansas, shortstop Swede Risberg of San Francisco, California, third baseman Buck Weaver of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and pitcher Lefty Williams of Aurora, Missouri.

Nearly a century later, many Houston Astros were suspended in their roles in using technology for sign stealing scandals during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In 2017, the Astros won the World Series but were not stripped of their title. Just several suspensions were handed out. They included manager A.J. Hinch, general manager Jeff Lunhow and bench coach Alex Cora. It is interesting if the Astros sign stealing scandal had not happened, if Castro would not have been suspended by Major League Baseball.

Castro’s 2022 Season

Castro was batting .239 with two home runs and five runs batted in this season. In 100 plate appearances and 92 at bats, Castro scored eight runs and had 22 hits, three doubles, three triples, two stolen bases, six walks, 37 total bases, an on base percentage of .300, and a slugging percentage of .402. Castro’s 2022 batting average is 41 points higher than last year when he was two points behind the Mendoza Line.

Pirates Intention to Appeal

The Pirates intend to appeal the suspension. However it was extremely clear that Castro definitely had a cell phone in his possession, it would be hard for the suspension to be overturned. The Pirates have a record of 45 wins and 70 losses, and are in last place in the National League Central.