Roger Federer In Talks To Be 2023 Wimbledon Commentator

Wendi Oliveros
Roger Federer, better known as The Swiss Maestro, particularly for his style of play and finesse on the grass at Wimbledon, could be back at the tournament in 2023.

The eight-time former champion will not be picking up a tennis racquet this time around, instead, he will have a microphone.

 

There is no word on the specifics of the pending arrangement though it is possible he will appear on both BBC and ESPN tournament coverage.

Fans are very receptive to Federer coming into broadcasting; he would follow other former Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Martina Navratilova, and Lindsey Davenport (among others) into this new line of work.

 

Federer Has Been Busy

Roger’s retirement has not been a quiet one.

During the Australian Open, he and his wife Mirka were spotted at Paris’s fashion week.

And like any dad trying to be hip and cool for his kids, Federer recently met and posed with the South Korean girls recording group called Blackpink.

Federer has many outside interests, but it was important for tennis to somehow keep him looped into the game, especially after the thunderous ovation he received at the 2022 Wimbledon.

He did not play in the tournament but was part of the celebration commemorating 100 years of Wimbledon’s famed Centre Court.

 

Who Is The Wimbledon 2023 Favorite?

Both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djovokic have surpassed Federer’s 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal and Djovokic each have 22 Grand Slams so the quest for 23 in 2023 will hit a fever pitch as the season marches on.

Rafa and Novak are in their mid-30s but have managed to stave off the newcomers from taking their dominant positions in the sport.

There have been injury issues for both with Nadal’s being the most severe.

Assuming both players are healthy in July, there could be a showdown at Wimbledon between them.

The early favorite would be Novak Djovokic which means Federer could be courtside to congratulate Novak on the win.

If the deal goes through, it will be exciting to see the Big 3 back together in a new way at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

 

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
