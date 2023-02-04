Roger Federer, better known as The Swiss Maestro, particularly for his style of play and finesse on the grass at Wimbledon, could be back at the tournament in 2023.

The eight-time former champion will not be picking up a tennis racquet this time around, instead, he will have a microphone.

Roger Federer is in advanced talks to work as a TV commentator and pundit in this year's Wimbledon! He could double up between BBC and ESPN, which would help the two TV broadcasters to share the cost 👌 (via The Telegraph) — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) February 3, 2023

There is no word on the specifics of the pending arrangement though it is possible he will appear on both BBC and ESPN tournament coverage.

Fans are very receptive to Federer coming into broadcasting; he would follow other former Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Martina Navratilova, and Lindsey Davenport (among others) into this new line of work.

Federer Has Been Busy

Roger’s retirement has not been a quiet one.

During the Australian Open, he and his wife Mirka were spotted at Paris’s fashion week.

Paris fashion week 🪡🧵💙 pic.twitter.com/gJyLoImE6i — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 25, 2023

And like any dad trying to be hip and cool for his kids, Federer recently met and posed with the South Korean girls recording group called Blackpink.

Federer has many outside interests, but it was important for tennis to somehow keep him looped into the game, especially after the thunderous ovation he received at the 2022 Wimbledon.

But that is not the last we will see of @rogerfederer The eight-time Wimbledon champion returned in July 2022 as part of the celebrations to mark 100 years of Centre Court pic.twitter.com/ECe89cFmQS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 23, 2022

He did not play in the tournament but was part of the celebration commemorating 100 years of Wimbledon’s famed Centre Court.

Who Is The Wimbledon 2023 Favorite?

Both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djovokic have surpassed Federer’s 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal and Djovokic each have 22 Grand Slams so the quest for 23 in 2023 will hit a fever pitch as the season marches on.

Rafa and Novak are in their mid-30s but have managed to stave off the newcomers from taking their dominant positions in the sport.

There have been injury issues for both with Nadal’s being the most severe.

Assuming both players are healthy in July, there could be a showdown at Wimbledon between them.

The early favorite would be Novak Djovokic which means Federer could be courtside to congratulate Novak on the win.

If the deal goes through, it will be exciting to see the Big 3 back together in a new way at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.