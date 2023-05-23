Roger Federer put an end to a rumor that has been circulating among tennis fans for months.

The BBC and ESPN reportedly were negotiating a deal with Federer to come to Wimbledon 2023 as a commentator.

Roger Federer is nearing agreement to serve as TV analyst for the BBC and ESPN's SW19 coverage, British media reports.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/nYdKqBkLLE — LoveSetMatch 💯🎾🔥 🏃🏻🇨🇭🐐 (@LoveSetMatch_) March 11, 2023

Federer, in a Q&A with fans on Twitter, answered a fan’s question about this rumor, effectively putting an end to it.

no plans to commentate this year! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 23, 2023

Federer Will Be At Wimbledon In 2023

Because he did not play in 2022 and retired before Wimbledon could give him a proper sendoff, the tournament is planning something to honor him.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) Chairman Ian Hewitt announced this at a late April press conference.

Federer is an 8-time champion of the event winning the tournament five consecutive years from 2003-2007, in 2009, 2012, and for the final time in 2017.

Hewitt did not reveal the extent of the celebration but said Federer “will be celebrated in a Wimbledon style”.

He also said that Federer is invited to return to the AELTC anytime he wants.

The Harsh Reality Of Grand Slams Without Federer And Nadal Is Upon Us

Tennis fans are about to settle into the harsh reality that the Grand Slams will not include Federer, and Nadal will most likely miss most if not all of 2023 ones also.

It will require an adjustment and a welcoming of the next generation to take over if Novak Djokovic allows that to happen.

The Big 3 will be viewed as a historic movement in tennis where each player made the others better.

People wonder if Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic would have won even more Grand Slams if they did not compete against each other in the same era of tennis.

Arguably, they could have won less also as they were pushed by the others to be at the top of their game.

Conclusion

Federer vowed to stay close to the sport when he retired.

We can only hope that means being at the Grand Slams in some capacity in the years to come.

Whether it is broadcasting, coaching, advising, or watching, fans hope to see him involved in tennis in the years to come.