Tennis News and Rumors

Roger Federer Says He Will Not Be Commentating At Wimbledon 2023

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tennis: Australian Open

Roger Federer put an end to a rumor that has been circulating among tennis fans for months.

The BBC and ESPN reportedly were negotiating a deal with Federer to come to Wimbledon 2023 as a commentator.

Federer, in a Q&A with fans on Twitter, answered a fan’s question about this rumor, effectively putting an end to it.

Federer Will Be At Wimbledon In 2023

Because he did not play in 2022 and retired before Wimbledon could give him a proper sendoff, the tournament is planning something to honor him.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) Chairman Ian Hewitt announced this at a late April press conference.

Federer is an 8-time champion of the event winning the tournament five consecutive years from 2003-2007, in 2009, 2012, and for the final time in 2017.

Hewitt did not reveal the extent of the celebration but said Federer “will be celebrated in a Wimbledon style”.

He also said that Federer is invited to return to the AELTC anytime he wants.

The Harsh Reality Of Grand Slams Without Federer And Nadal Is Upon Us

Tennis fans are about to settle into the harsh reality that the Grand Slams will not include Federer, and Nadal will most likely miss most if not all of 2023 ones also.

It will require an adjustment and a welcoming of the next generation to take over if Novak Djokovic allows that to happen.

The Big 3 will be viewed as a historic movement in tennis where each player made the others better.

People wonder if Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic would have won even more Grand Slams if they did not compete against each other in the same era of tennis.

Arguably, they could have won less also as they were pushed by the others to be at the top of their game.

Conclusion

Federer vowed to stay close to the sport when he retired.

We can only hope that means being at the Grand Slams in some capacity in the years to come.

Whether it is broadcasting, coaching, advising, or watching, fans hope to see him involved in tennis in the years to come.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
475498926

French Open Is Taking Steps To Protect Players From Cyberbullying

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Daniil Medvedev
Is Newly Crowned Italian Open Champion Daniil Medvedev A French Open Favorite?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Tennis Fans React To Bizarre Trophy Presentation For 2023 Italian Open Women’s Champion Elena Rybakina
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
Tennis News and Rumors
Clay court
Rain Dampened Saturday’s Action At The Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Holger Rune
Holger Rune Continues To Dominate On Clay, Earns Spot In Italian Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Dominic Thiem, Who Lost 2 French Open Finals To Rafael Nadal, Gets Nadal’s 2023 French Open Spot
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 19 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Roland Garros Due To Injury Suffered During Armed Robbery On May 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top