Roman Josi becomes all-time Predators points leader

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks
Roman Josi made Nashville Predators franchise history in their 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday. At 6:09 of the third period. he recorded his 567th point with the Predators with a power-play assist on a goal by Thomas Novak of St. Paul, Minnesota to close out the scoring. The assist moved Josi, a native of Bern, Switzerland, into first place all-time in Predators scoring. In 791 National Hockey League regular season games, Josi has 147 goals and 420 assists for 567 points.

This was the first goal of the season for Novak. The second-year Predator had his first National Hockey League regular season goal also against the Blackhawks on December 17, 2021.

Record-Tying Point

Josi entered the game against the Blackhawks with 566 points, one point back of Legwand. He tied Legwand all-time in Predators points with the game-winning goal from defenseman Ryan McDonagh of St. Paul, Minnesota, and center Juuso Parssinen of Hameenlinna, Finland, at 1:27 of the third period to put the Predators 3-2. For Parssinen, it was his first of two points of the period, as he had an insurance assist on the goal by Novak which gave Josi 567 points.

Josi is the only defenseman currently leading his team in all-time points. He is 55th all-time in NHL scoring among defensemen.

Career Statistics for Josi

In his Predators career which started in the 2011-12 season, Josi also has been a +64 with 314 penalty minutes, 198 power-play points, nine shorthanded points, 27 game-winning goals, 2292 shots on goal, 1496 blocked shots, 563 hits, 288 takeaways, and 504 giveaways. Josi’s only shorthanded goal of his career was into an empty net in a 3-1 Predators win over the New Jersey Devils on October 13, 2015. The goal put the Predators up 2-0 at the time.

Predators in 2022-23

With the win, the Predators have now won two games in a row. They also defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime on Monday. The Predators have a record of 14 wins, 13 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 32 points.

Nashville Predators
Jeremy Freeborn

