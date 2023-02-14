Romanian tennis star and two-time Grand Slam Champion Simona Halep is scheduled for a hearing in February to fight the doping charges that have kept her off the tour since October 2022.

Much to her surprise, Halep, the 2018 French Open, and 2019 Wimbledon Champion tested positive for the antianaemia drug Roxadustat last fall.

From the beginning, Halep, 31, has maintained her innocence and vowed to fight the indefinite suspension that accompanied the positive test result.

It now appears that she will get her chance to fight the doping charges that have damaged her reputation.

Her Former Coach Fully Supports Her

Halep’s former coach Darren Cahill has been fully supportive of her; he has never doubted her from the minute these test results became known.

Her reputation on tour is one of a hardworking player with high integrity.

Cahill said:

“I made a statement about Simona Halep’s case and I’m willing to die next to those words because of her integrity and her DNA. There’s no way she’s cheating. She is a great woman and a great person. There’s no way she could have done the wrong thing. I wish her good luck.”

Does Halep Have Evidence To Clear Her Name?

With a pending hearing expected any time now, we are left to wonder if Halep will have enough evidence to clear her name and thus be able to rejoin the WTA tour.

Reports in December indicated that Halep found the source of the Roxadustat originated in an incorrectly labeled supplement.

Cahill shared his thoughts on this news.

He said:

“I understood they found the source of the contamination, not sure if it was in food or supplements, but they found out where it came from…I understand there will be a hearing in February that will give her a chance to present her case.”

2022 Was Hard For Halep

Halep ended her one-year marriage to 40-something Macedonian billionaire businessman Gabriel Luruc in September 2022.

She is a celebrity in her native Romania and one of the highest-profile Romanian athletes.

Halep and Luruc married in Romania in September 2021.

During this period, Halep also underwent nasal surgery for breathing issues.