Roope Hintz records third career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Winter Classic-Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars left winger Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland recorded his third career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Stars win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

How Hintz scored three goals

Hintz opened the scoring on the power-play at 10:21 of the first period from Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin and Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland. He then put the Stars up 2-1 from Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California and Heiskanen at 17:05 of the first period. Hintz then scored his third goal of the game to close out the scoring with 14 seconds left in the contest. Hintz’s hat trick was from Robertson into an empty net.

Two Prior Hat Tricks

Hintz had his first NHL hat trick on November 30, 2021 in a 4-1 Stars win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He then scored thrice again in a 6-5 Stars loss to the Minnesota Wild on December 4, 2022.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 2022-23, Hintz has 29 goals and 27 assists for 56 points in 54 games. He is a +21 with 22 penalty minutes, 19 power-play points, two shorthanded points, four game-winning goals, 144 shots on goal, 199 faceoff wins, 36 blocked shots, 36 hits, 18 takeaways and 28 giveaways.

Hintz’s two shorthanded points this season were shorthanded goals. The first came on October 15 in a 5-1 Stars win over the Nashville Predators from Heiskanen to open the scoring at 4:46 of the first period. The second came on New Year’s Eve in a 5-2 Stars win over the San Jose Sharks. Hintz scored from Jamie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia at 15:18 of the third period, which put the Stars up 4-2 at the time.

Blackhawks/Stars Trade

After the game, the Blackhawks and Stars made a deal. Chicago traded left winger Max Domi of Winnipeg, Manitoba to the Dallas Stars with goaltender Dylan Wells of St. Catharines, Ontario for goaltender Anton Khudobin and a second round draft pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

First in the West

Dallas leads the West with 79 points. They have a record of 33 wins, 16 regulation losses, and 13 losses in extra time.

Dallas Stars
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
