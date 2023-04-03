The Masters is the elusive Major that Rory has yet to capture. 2022 was his best showing at Augusta when he finished in 2nd. Is this the year for Rory?

Rory McIlroy is set to make his 15th appearance at the Masters. He has an impressive record at Augusta National, having achieved top-10 finishes in seven of the past nine years. In the 2022 edition, McIlroy shot a fantastic 64 on the 72nd hole, making birdie from the greenside bunker to finish as the runner-up and secure his best round and best result at the Masters. His recent form is also noteworthy, having won the Dubai Desert Classic in January and finished as the runner-up in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando and the semifinals of the WGC-Match Play in Austin in March. Last year, he reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking after successful title defenses in Canada and South Carolina, top-10 finishes in all four majors and season-long points titles on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 Masters

Rory McIlroy Masters History

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings 2022 2 -7 73 73 71 64 $0 2021 T67 +6 76 74 $10,000 2020 T5 -11 75 66 67 69 $437,000 2019 T21 -5 73 71 71 68 $107,956 2018 T5 -9 69 71 65 74 $386,375 2017 T7 -3 72 73 71 69 $354,750 2016 T10 +1 70 71 77 71 $230,000 2015 4 -12 71 71 68 66 $480,000 2014 T8 E 71 77 71 69 $234,000 2013 T25 +2 72 70 79 69 $56,040 2012 T40 +5 71 69 77 76 $32,000 2011 T15 -4 65 69 70 80 $128,000 2010 T69 +7 74 77 $10,000 2009 T20 -2 72 73 71 70 $71,400

Rory McIlroy 2023 Masters Odds

Rory McIlroy 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play To Win 2023 Masters +900 First Round Leader +1700

Rory McIlroy 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play Top 5 Finish +170 3rd Round Leader +900

Rory McIlroy 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play Top 10 Finish -125 Top 20 Finish -300

Rory McIlroy Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Rory McIlroy at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

From 2014-2018, Rory put together a run of 5-straight years where he finished in the Top 10 at the Masters. Since then, Rory has kind of alternated between a great showing and a disappointing showing at Augusta. 2019 was ok with a T21. 2020 was excellent with a T5. 2021 was his worst finish since 2010 and was only his second year ever missing the cut. Then Rory bounced back with his best finish ever at Augusta finishing as the 2022 runner-up. So going by that trend, it would suggest a Rory letdown. I’m a tad nervous with emotions being high for Rory as he competes against LIV golfers for the first time since all of that drama began. But that drama did also bring out the best in Rory. I like him to compete. I don’t hate a little sprinkle on him to win it but we’re going to play his Top 10 finish.