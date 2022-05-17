Rory McIlroy Odds | Rory McIlroy PGA Championship Odds in 2022

Coming to Southern Hills Country Club fresh from a sensational display at The Masters, Rory McIlroy will be full of confidence that he has what it takes to win this week, and will be hopeful of adding a fifth major to his trophy cabinet. Can the former two time PGA Champion lift his third Wanamaker Trophy this week? You can back Rory McIlroy at odds of 14/1 with BetOnline (just click the link below).

Rory McIlroy Profile

Age: 33-years-old

Major Championship wins: 4

PGA Championship wins: 2

Career wins: 32

Highest ranking: 1 (106 weeks, beginning in March 2012)

Did You Know? Rory McIlroy just needs to win The Masters to complete the golfing grand slam (Has won The Open, US Open and PGA Championship).

Rory McIlroy 2022 PGA Championship Chances: Preview and Breakdown

Former two-time PGA Championship victor, Rory McIlroy, heads to Oklahoma this week in search of his first major championship win since 2014. For a golfer with the amount of talent McIlroy has, it’s somewhat an underachievement that he hasn’t won a major in eight years. However, McIlroy comes to Southern Hills this week brimming with confidence after finishing second in The Masters in April, putting on a highly impressive final round -6 and finishing just three shots behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

Despite not winning a major since 2014, McIlroy most certainly hasn’t been short of silverware. In fact, McIlroy has won 11 regular PGA Tour tournaments since then, the latest being in October of last year when he won the CJ Cup.

The Hollywood man last played competitive golf at the beginning of the month, competing in the Wells Fargo Championship where he finished in fifth place, just four shots behind the eventual winner, Max Homa. McIlroy comes here this week in search of his third Wanamaker Trophy success, looking to become only the 20th man to win five major championships or more.

The former two-time PGA Championship champion rightfully goes into this week in Oklahoma as one of the pre tournament favourites. According to the bookies, only Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm have a better chance of winning than the Northern Irishman.

If you are one of those people who believes Rory McIlroy will be lifting the famous Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday evening, then check out the various different bookmakers listed below and utilize their extremely generous betting offers and PGA Championship free bets.

Can Rory McIlroy be the 2022 PGA Championship Winner?

Back Rory McIlroy to win the 104th PGA Championship @ 14/1 With BetOnline

The answer to this question is simple. Yes. Yes he most certainly can.

McIlroy is highly regarded as one of the best all round golfers on the professional golfing circuit, recognised by his peers as an all-round superstar with every part of his game. Off the tee, McIlroy has ridiculous power and precision, mixed with a stellar iron and wedge game. Possibly his only weakness is his putting, but when he finds the roll of the greens and starts making putts, McIlroy is one of the names who will always be creeping around at the top of leaderboards.

The form McIlroy is in, with that unbelievable finish on Masters Sunday at the beginning of April, it would be silly to rule him out this week. On a course that should suit him and his game, McIlroy is a huge force this week and is rightfully one of the leading market contenders ahead of the 104th PGA Championship this week.

It will be a tough task and he will have to beat the likes of Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth if he is to lift his third Wanamaker Trophy, but this is Rory McIlroy we are talking about. He has won four major championships before and will certainly believe he has every chance of winning his fifth this week at Southern Hills.

Note: Odds are subject to change

