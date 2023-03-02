Rory McIlroy is among the odds-on favorites to win the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday. Find all of the best Rory McIlroy odds and learn why he will win the Arnold Palmer Invitational below.

Rory McIlroy is making his third start of the season as he heads to Orlando, Florida for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Classic.

While he started the year off hot by winning the Dubai Classic, McIlroy’s success has yet to translate on American soil.

However, he has a great track record at the Bay Hill Golf Course and is among the golfers with the best Arnold Invitational odds, a sign that he will be in contention once again this year.

At +800, McIlroy has the second-best odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rory McIlroy Career Stats

Turned Pro: 2007

FedEx Rankings: 23rd

Official World Golf Ranking: 5th

Career Wins: 23

Wins in 2022-2023: 1

Top 10 in 2022-2023: 1

Career Earnings: $68,307,835

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Odds

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature some of the world’s best golfers. With $20 million on the line, 44 of the top 50 golfers in the world head to Bay Hill Golf course.

Currently, Jon Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win at +700. Rahm has been the hottest player so far this season, winning three in his first five starts. Next on the board, McIlroy comes in at +800 odds to win. While he only has two top-30 finishes in his first two starts in the US, McIlroy has a great track record at Bay Hill Golf Course.

He won the tournament once in 2018, and in his eight starts, McIlroy has finished worse than T13 just once. McIlroy has tons of experience at Bay Hill and should be in the mix coming into Sunday.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Rory McIlroy’s Arnold Palmer Invitational Outright Odds

Golfer Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play Rory McIlroy +800

Rory McIlroy To Lead After Round 1

Golfer Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1600

Rory McIlroy to Make Cut

Make or Miss Cut Yes No Play Moneyline -800 +550

Jon Rahm vs Rory McIlroy Match Up

Rory McIlroy vs Scottie Scheffler Match Up

Why Rory McIlroy is Going to Win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a golfer with a stronger track record at Bay Hill Golf course this week.

McIlroy was the Arnold Palmer Invitational champion in 2018 and opens with the second-shortest odds to win the event in 2023.

He is currently battling for World No.1 with Rahm and Scheffler but could have the upper hand this week at a course that he’s historically performed very well at. In his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy hasn’t finished outside the top 13.

With a long course at Bay Hill, McIlroy’s game fits quite nicely for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He currently is ranked first in driving distance and going for the green. While his putting game will need a bit of work, McIlroy is in the top 10 for strokes gained total, tee-to-green, off-the-tee, approach the green, around the green, and more.

Take Rory McIlroy to win the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

