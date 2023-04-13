Golf News and Rumors

Rory McIlroy’s RBC Heritage Withdrawal Costs Him 25% of PIP Bonus, A Hefty $3 Million

David Evans
Northern Irish golf star Rory McIlroy is set to lose a staggering $3 million from his Player Impact Program (PIP) payment. This comes after he decided to withdraw from the 2023 RBC Heritage tournament. The PGA Tour reportedly made this decision due to McIlroy’s withdrawal from the prestigious event, marking the second designated tournament he has skipped this year. Earlier this year, he chose not to participate in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Rory Misses Second Designated Event Leading to Being Docked $3 Million

The Player Impact Program is a unique initiative by the PGA Tour. It is designed to reward golfers who have a significant impact on the sport’s popularity, measured through various metrics. In 2022, Tiger Woods topped the list, bagging a cool $15 million. McIlroy came in second place, earning $12 million.

The payout from the PIP is contingent on players meeting specific requirements. One of these requirements is  participating in 11 of the 12 designated tournaments throughout the PGA Tour season.

The designated events for the 2023 season include the Sentry Tournament of Champions, WM Phoenix Open, and Genesis Invitational. Other tournaments such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Match Play, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, Memorial Tournament, and the Travelers Championship are also included.

These events were selected to encourage top players to participate, showcasing their skills and attracting a larger audience for the PGA Tour.

As part of the PIP payout structure, McIlroy received 25% of his bonus in January. However, the remaining 75% hinged on his participation in the designated events. Now, the PGA wants that 25%, their $3 million back.

McIlroy has not provided any explanation for his withdrawal, which follows a disappointing performance at the Masters, where he missed the cut at Augusta National.

New Rules for 2024

Interestingly, the PGA Tour plans to change the rules surrounding the designated events in 2024. While players will no longer be required to participate in these events to receive their PIP funds, there will be incentives to do so.

More FedEx Cup points will be awarded at these events, and the path to qualify for the following year’s events will be narrower, with only the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings eligible.

In a recent Netflix documentary, “Full Swing,” McIlroy expressed his dissatisfaction with the mandatory nature of the designated events for 2023. He revealed that several other star players shared his sentiment. Despite these concerns, McIlroy’s decision to withdraw from the RBC Heritage has drawn criticism from fans and commentators alike.

In contrast, the reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm, has committed to playing at the RBC Heritage. He will be honoring his earlier pledge despite being exhausted after his recent victory at Augusta National. Rahm empathized with fans and young golf enthusiasts who would want to see the Masters champion in action.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
