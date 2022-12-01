Rose Bowl Finally Agrees to Terms that Allows CFP Expansion to 12 Teams in 2024

The final pieces have been put in place to allow the College Football Playoff to be expanded to 12 teams in 2024 and 2025. Currently, the CFP is just a four-team knockout tournament, but that will change in 2024 when the new format is implemented. The Rose Bowl was the final piece of the puzzle, standing in the way of the expansion, but now the terms have been agreed, the puzzle is complete, and the new 12-team playoff format will begin in 2024.

No special treatment for the Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl were adamant that they wanted special treatment to sign a new agreement for an expanded CFP. They rocked up saying they wanted an exclusive window for their game when the Rose Bowl wasn’t hosting a CFP game on New Year’s, and several other demands. However, those demands were basically shut down by CFP officials.

Officials from the CFP told Rose Bowl officials that they would make a good faith effort to work with them, but special treatment was off the table. They either sign the deal or risk being left out of the next contract, which will start in 2026.

Given the early expansion doesn't affect the RB they were quite obviously asking for things beyond 2025. CFP is not in a position to grant those wishes as there is no TV contract at this point. It was a hollow bluff by the RB and was called by the CFP. https://t.co/rorWFdxxoJ — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) December 1, 2022

The initial plan was to expand the CFP in 2026, with half an eye on achieving an expansion much sooner, if possible.

“We’re delighted to be moving forward,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said on Thursday. “When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes.

“We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future championship-game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen.”

How the new format will work

The first round of the new format in 2024 will include teams ranked 5th through 12th. It will be as follows: 5 vs. 12, 6 vs. 11, 7 vs. 10, and 8 vs. 9. The venue will be chosen by the higher ranked teams. The top four ranked teams in college football, will be awaiting the winners in the quarter-finals. These will be the four highest ranked conference champions.

Here is how the new 12 Team College Football Playoff will work. pic.twitter.com/CHl6aX9XyV — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 2, 2022

The committee will then assign opponents to the four top ranked teams based on the brackets and the tournament plays out.

We have just two more four-team playoffs to get through before we bring college football into the 21st century and have an expanded CFP.