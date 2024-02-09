Rotoworld Football Show crew members Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter, Kyle Dvorchak, Lawrence Jackson, Eric Samulski, Zachary Krueger, Mark Garcia, and Aditya Fuldeore have made their Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Rotoworld Football Show’s staff members have released their expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Chiefs (+2)

Patrick Daugherty has the Kansas City Chiefs upsetting the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday. Note that San Francisco is 8-2 in its last 10 games when playing as the favorite. Plus, the point total has gone under in four of Kansas City's past six games when playing as the underdog. "The game unfolds similarly to Kansas City's playoff triumphs over the Bills and Ravens, with the Chiefs' elite defense frazzling a not-Patrick-Mahomes quarterback as the man himself avoids anything resembling a mistake as the Chiefs matriculate the ball down the field just enough times to win their third Lombardi in five seasons," he said. Final score prediction: Chiefs 24, 49ers 20. Next, Denny Carter has the Niners blowing out the Chiefs. He believes San Francisco is capable of winning by 28 points in Las Vegas. "The math is not allowing me to see this as an even affair or anything close to it," he said. "The Niners are a machine, and their offense matches up well with a top-end Kansas City defense that should be bludgeoned via the run here. I really believe the 49ers could crack 200 rushing yards in this game. "This Chiefs team does not have the ability to score points quickly. They'll be forced to dink and dunk their way down the field. That won't be enough. Niners win in a dominant performance." Final score prediction: 49ers 38, Chiefs 10. Kyle Dvorchak has the Chiefs winning a close game. "The 49ers are a significantly better team than Kansas City from player No. 2 to No. 53. Their defense matches up well with the Chiefs, and their weapons on offense put Kanas City to shame," he said. "That's great, but it doesn't matter when you're facing off against the best playoff quarterback in the history of football. Patrick Mahomes is awesome in the regular season and is simply unstoppable in the postseason. Try as they might, the 49ers won't be able to send him home without another Lombardi." Final score prediction: Chiefs 24, 49ers 20. Lawrence Jackson thinks Kansas City's defense could force a few turnovers this Sunday. "The 49ers' defense is more name than game as of today, with both the Lions and Packers able to have success against the unit this postseason," he said. "Although the Chiefs' defense is suspect against the run, overall, they are an elite unit with their backend as their strength. The Bills ran the ball well against the Chiefs and still lost the game. The 49ers will need more than Christian McCaffrey and the run to unseat the defending champs. "The stats haven't been gaudy, but Patrick Mahomes is playing his best football at the right time. If the Chiefs' defense simply catches the passes that Brock Purdy will throw to them, it'll get ugly for the 49ers." Final score prediction: Chiefs 34, 49ers 14. For Rotoworld Football Show Super Bowl LVIII prop bets, go to the site. Eric Samulski is also riding with the 49ers considering the number of weapons they have. "Yes, Patrick Mahomes is elite and can carry a team on his back, but after a while, that gets pretty tiring, and we need to remember how large the talent discrepancy is at other positions," he said. "The Chiefs' defense is vulnerable on the ground and with deep shots through the air; yet, the Ravens, for some reason, decided they didn't want to run the ball, and the Bills, without Gabe Davis, had four deep passes dropped by Stefon Diggs and Trent Sherfield. "Now we're going to see Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk get those opportunities, and I don't believe they'll miss them. Also, the way to attack San Francisco is on the ground, so the Chiefs will likely lean on Isiah Pacheco more than we'd expect, which means fewer chances for Mahomes to play the hero. "I just don't think this Chiefs passing attack has enough weapons, and in a battle of running games, I'm going to side with San Francisco in a close game." Final score prediction: 49ers 24, Chiefs 23. Zachary Krueger has the Chiefs winning by a touchdown. "Earlier this week, Patrick Mahomes said he never feels like the underdog. It's hard to blame him for feeling that way, as he and the Chiefs are 8-3 for his career in games where they were underdogs on the moneyline," he added. "Mahomes and the Chiefs were underdogs in back-to-back road playoff games against the Bills and Ravens, only to win both of those games and get to where they are now. Mahomes has played near-perfect ball this postseason, throwing for 718-4-0 in three games while taking only two sacks. "He also boasts a 14-3 playoff record. With all due respect to the 49ers and their accomplishments this season, betting against Mahomes has proven risky in the past. I think he and the Chiefs will secure their third Lombardi come Sunday." Final score prediction: Chiefs 27, 49ers 20. Mark Garcia has Kansas City winning Super Bowl LVIII in overtime. It would be the second Super Bowl to go to overtime in NFL history. In Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime after trailing 28-3 at the end of the third quarter. "San Francisco controls the game on the ground, with Christian McCaffrey taking a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter. Mahomes leads the opening possession of the final frame for a touchdown before the two sides trade shortened drives until the final possession," he said. "Mahomes gets the ball back with 51 seconds remaining from the three and drives into field goal range to send the game into overtime. Kansas City wins the toss and takes home the hardware on a 43-yard catch-and-run to Rashee Rice. "McCaffrey finishes with 112 yards and two scores on the ground while Pacheco punches one in for the Chiefs. Kittle finds pay dirt early, Kelce scores, and Rice wins MVP with an electric 150-yard, two-score performance." Final score prediction: Chiefs 30, 49ers 24 in OT. Aditya Fuldeore believes Kansas City's defense will likely make the game-winning play in Super Bowl LVIII. "Despite Patrick Mahomes on one side and an arsenal of offensive weapons on the other, this game will come down to defense," he said. "The Chiefs were the No. 2 scoring defense in the league during the regular season, allowing 41 total points in three playoff games. Meanwhile, the 49ers were the No. 3 defense in scoring, allowing 52 points in two playoff games. In a Super Bowl that will be lower scoring than fans would like to see, the Chiefs defense will be able to handle Brock Purdy and his offensive weapons more than the 49ers defense can shut down Patrick Mahomes. "Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Isiah Pacheco will dominate touches for the Chiefs offense as a late-game defensive stand prevents the 49ers from tying the game and wins Mahomes his third Super Bowl." Final score prediction: Chiefs 24, 49ers 17. Other Rotoworld Football Show Super Bowl expert picks and predictions are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.