Round One Updates of 2025 PGA Championship

Here are the second round updates of the 2025 PGA Championships from the Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, North Carolina.

12:02 PM ET–Round 1 Leaderboard: 1) Ryan Fox–NZ (-5), won last week at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2) Luke Donald–ENG, Alex Noren–SWE, Stephan Jaeger–GER, J.T. Poston–USA (-4), 6) Americans Keegan Bradley, Alex Smalley, Max Greyserman; Matt Fitzpatrick–ENG, Rasmus Hojgaard–DEN (-3) 11) Spain’s David Puig, Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune, Colombia’s Nico Echavarria, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, and American Ryan Gerard -2…

12:07 PM ET–Fox bogeys the ninth and drops to -4…now a five-way tie for first place….those also at -4 are Donald, Smalley, Noren and Poston…

12:19 PM ET–Gerard birdies the 11th to improve to -3…

12:26 PM ET–Stephan Jaeger of Germany birdies the 15th and takes a one shot lead at -5…

12:27 PM ET–Noren drops a shot and is back at -3….Hisatsune birdies the 17th and improves to -3…MacIntyre birdies the 15th and improves to -3…Fitzpatrick bogeys the fifth and drops to -2…Greyserman bogeys the third hole and drops to -2…Smalley birdies the eighth and finishes at -4…American Akshay Bhatia birdies the first and improves to -2…

12:32 PM ET–Gerard collects his third straight birdie and improves to -4…

12:33 PM ET–Donald, Fox and Smalley in the clubhouse with scores of 67…

12:38 PM ET–Bhatia bogeys the third and drops to -1…

12:39 PM ET–Puig double bogeys the 18th and finishes at even…

12:44 PM ET–South Korea’s Si Woo Kim eagles the 15th and improves from +1 to -1…

12:44 PM ET–Ryan Gerard birdies the 15th hole and improves to -5…

12:45 PM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Jaeger and Gerard -5, 3) Donald, Fox, Smalley, and Poston -4, 7) Bradley, Noren, Hisatsune, Echavarria -3…

12:56 PM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the eighth and improves to -3…

12:57 PM ET–bad day for Mickelson who is +8…

12:59 PM ET–Poston bogeys the 18th after a poor shot out of the bunker…finishes at -3…

1:08 PM ET–Current leaderboard: 1) Jaeger and Gerard -5, 3) Donald, Fox, Smalley, Hjogaard -4, 7) Noren, Poston, Hisatsune, Fitzpatrick, Echavarria, MacIntyre, Bradley -3, 14) Americans Justin Lower and Max Greyserman -2…

1:25 PM ET–Harry Hall of England birdies the 15th to improve to -2…

1:27 PM ET–There are two major champions in contention…Fitzpatrick won the 2022 United States Open and Bradley won the 2011 PGA Championship…

1:31 PM ET–Bradley birdies the seventh and improves to -4…

1:32 PM ET–American Ryan Gerard eagles the 15th and improves to -7…native of Raleigh, North Carolina…

1:39 PM ET–Jaeger bogeys the 18th and drops to -4…

1:41 PM ET–Hjogaard bogeys the ninth and drops to -3…

1:43 PM ET–Gerard has three stroke lead on Donald, Jaeger, Fox, Smalley and Bradley…

2:09 pm ET–Gerard bogeys the 17th and drops to -6…

2:11 PM ET–Now brings the eight players at -3 into contention…they are Americans Justin Lower and J.T. Poston, Sweden’s Alex Noren, Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune, Colombia’s Nico Echavarria, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, Scotland’s Robert McIntyre, and Denmark’s Rasmus Hjogaard…of the eight, Lower is the only one still on the course as he has two holes left…

2:13 PM ET–Bradley bogeys the ninth and drops to -3…

2:35 PM ET–Gerard bogeys the 18th and drops to -5…brings all golfers at -2 into contention…those are Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard, Americans Justin Lower, Lucas Glover and Scottie Scheffler, England’s Harry Hall, Aaron Rai, and Marco Penge, South Africa’s Garrick Higgo, Australia’s Cam Davis, and South Korea’s Byeong Hun An…