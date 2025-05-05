MLB News and Rumors

Royals set franchise record for most home runs in a game with seven

Jeremy Freeborn
The Kansas City Royals set a franchise record for most home ruins in a single game with seven on Sunday. They accomplished the feat in an 11-6 Royals win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Who hit the home runs?

Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia of La Sabana, Venezuela led the way with two home runs. Meanwhile, left fielder Johnny India of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville, Texas, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino of Richmond, Virginia, catcher Luke Maille of Edgewood, Kentucky, and second baseman Michael Massey of Palos Park, Illinois also homered. Six of the seven Royals home runs were solo home runs, with the only multi-run shot coming from Massey in the ninth inning as he hit a two-run dinger.

What was the previous record?

The Royals’s previous record was six. They accomplished the feat in an 18-4 Royals win over the Detroit Tigers win on July 14, 1991, in 14-5 Royals win over the Seattle Mariners on May 21, 2003, and in a 14-6 Royals win over the Tigers on July 27, 2020.

Another record set in the Royals win

In all, there were 10 solo home runs hit in the game, which tied a Major League record. Two of the solo home runs hit by the Orioles came off the bat of second baseman Jackson Holliday of Austin, Texas. The other two Orioles players with single home runs were center fielder Cedric Mullins of Greensboro, North Carolina, and right fielder Ryan O’Hearn of Dunedin, Florida.

There have been two additional games in the past where the two teams have combined for 10 solo home runs. The first came on May 28, 1995 in a 14-12 Chicago White Sox win over the Tigers. The White Sox and Tigers had five solo home runs each. The second came on May 20, 2022 in a 10-6 Arizona Diamondbacks win over the Chicago Cubs. The Diamondbacks had six solo home runs, and the Cubs had four solo home runs.

Third in the American League Central

Kansas City is third in the American League Central with a record of 19 wins and 16 losses. They are behind the Detroit Tigers at 22 wins and 13 losses, and the Cleveland Guardians at 20 wins and 14 losses.

MLB News and Rumors Royals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
