MLB News and Rumors

Royals sign seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman

Jeremy Freeborn
The Kansas City Royals have come to terms on a contract with seven-time All-Star pitcher Aroldis Chapman of Holguin, Cuba. The terms of the contract are for one-year and $3.75 million according to Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated on Thursday. The Royals will be the fourth team Chapman has played for following six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2010 to 2015), one season with the Chicago Cubs (2016), and seven seasons with the New York Yankees (2016 to 2022). It should be noted that Chapman had two different stints with the Yankees as he was initially traded by the Reds to the Yankees on December 28, 2015, and then traded to the Cubs by the Yankees on July 25, 2016, before returning to the Yankees as a free agent on December 15, 2016.

With the Yankees in 2022

In 43 games with the Yankees, Chapman had a record of four wins and four losses with an earned run average of 4.46 and nine saves. In 36 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 24 hits, 18 earned runs, four home runs, and 28 walks, to go along with 43 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.43. The 4.46 earned run average and the poor WHIP of 1.43 should be concerning for Royals fans because it was by far the highest earned run average of his career and the highest WHIP of his career. Chapman had never had an earned run average above 3.60 before this season and his highest prior WHIP was 1.31.

Seven-Time All-Star

Chapman represented the National League in four straight All-Star Games from 2012 to 2015 while with the Reds, and represented the American League in three All-Star Games in 2018, 2019 and 2021 with the Yankees. He has 315 career saves, including a career high 38 saves with the Reds in 2012 and 2013.

World Series Champion

In Chapman’s short time with the Cubs, he was a World Series champion in 2016. It was Chicago’s first World Series title since 1908. Chapman pitched in five of the seven games of the 2016 World Series, and won one game and had one save as the Cubs beat the Cleveland Guardians in seven games.

 

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
